Hyundai Kona Hybrid Limited N Line review: the paradox of choice

When Hyundai dropped the new Kona in late 2023 it landed with a bewildering array of engines, transmissions and spec levels that saw the range go from a $42,990 entry model to a $65,990 top-spec version.

That top-spec version is the Limited N Line hybrid that gets a 77kW/147Nm 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder engine driving the front wheels hooked up to a hybrid system that bumps things up to 104kW and 265Nm, along with a six-speed dual clutch transmission and all the bells, whistles and trinkets associated with range topping models.

Strangely though, the N Line hybrid isn’t the most powerful Kona, despite being the most expensive. No, that honour belongs to the $1000 cheaper Limited N Line AWD model that is powered by a different 1.6-litre engine packing a turbo that is good for 146kW and 265Nm and is hooked up to an eight-speed conventional automatic transmission that drives all four wheels.

This is the result of Hyundai now offering the N Line option across its entire range, so you can now get a hybrid with the N Line looks and extra kit. Which is fine, but rather confusing…

Basically, if you want the top-spec Kona then you have the choice of the more frugal FWD hybrid, or the more powerful AWD turbo. Got that? Good.

So what we have here is that absolute top-spec Hybrid Limited N Line, complete with its rather hefty $65,990 price tag, which - in case you are keeping score - is a nice round $10,000 more than the top-spec GR Sport version of the just-launched all-new Toyota C-HR hybrid (or $9,000 if you spring for the brilliant two-tone paint option on the Toyota).

Both vehicles are within millimetres of each other dimension-wise and have similarly quirky designs, while the Toyota has more power (145kW versus the Kona’s 104kW) and is AWD.

Like the Toyota, Hyundai is leveraging its performance brand for the top-spec Kona, with the time-honoured tradition of adding “Line” or “Sport” at the end of the performance badge (N in Hyundai’s case, GR in Toyota’s) to denote that they aren’t, in fact, performance versions, simply dressed up to look like they are.

This means the Kona Limited N Line gets a “motorsport-inspired” front and rear end, with different bumpers and larger intakes to the standard models, as well as body-coloured wheel arches in place of the black ones on non-N Line models.

It also gets a multi-link rear suspension set up, as opposed to the torsion beam setup of lesser models, but not because it is an N Line, rather it is the hybrid and AWD models that score the fancier rear end.

In terms of ride and handling, this setup does make a noticeable difference in the Kona, with a sharper feel nicely complimented by a more settled and compliant rear end over the torsion beam models.

This gives the hybrid a sporty-yet-refined feel, with satisfying turn in from the nicely weighted steering and a delightful confidence through the corners being complimented by a supple ride.

The powertrain is solid, if unspectacular, being equally refined and smooth but lacking any real sporty edge or much in the way of personality. It is also decently frugal, but struggles to live up to Hyundai's average consumption claim of 4.3l/100km, returning closer to 6 or 7 in daily use.

It does, however, make the most of its relatively modest power and torque figures, with both being nicely accessible both on the open road and around town.

All hybrid Kona variants utilise a 6-speed dual clutch transmission, as opposed to the CVT of the 2.0-litre FWD petrol models or the 8-speed conventional automatic of the AWD turbo Limited N Line. Slick and much smoother than Hyundai's previous efforts at a DCT, the transmission is well-matched to the hybrid engine.

On the inside, the Limited N Line is absolutely packed to the brim with standard equipment, including the impressive twin 12.3-inch integrated displays that dominate the dash.

Touchscreen-haters will be pleased by the number of buttons still present, although fans of symmetry may be perturbed by the weirdly off-set look the steering wheel has, with its low-set centre hub. While this does give you a better view of the display, it deeply bothers my mildly obsessive-compulsive side…

Otherwise, the Kona’s interior is beautifully put together, with good quality materials, albeit with a few areas of obvious hard plastics lower down in the cabin. Styling-wise it is all very much “generic Hyundai”, but all comes together well enough as a pleasant and ergonomic package. Just don’t expect to get too excited by any of it.

While the Hyundai Kona Limited N Line does pretty much everything right and nothing in particular wrong, it struggles to convincingly impress, largely because of its hefty price.

The looming spectre of a Toyota that does everything just as well, some things even better (it is both more refined and more frugal) and costs a significant amount less takes the shine off the Kona somewhat.

However, a lot of this can likely be offset by the fact that the Toyota’s price is fixed, while you could walk into a Hyundai dealer and negotiate a hefty discount by pointing out the fact that the Toyota is significantly cheaper…

ENGINE: 1.6-litre petrol 4-cylinder hybrid POWER: 104kW/265Nm GEARBOX: 6-speed DCT, FWD CONSUMPTION: 4.3l/100km (3P-WLTP) PRICE: $65,990.

What are the key statistics for the Hyundai Kona Hybrid Limited N Line?

The hybrid version of the Limited N Line model packs a naturally-aspirated 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 77kW and 147Nm, with a 1.32 lithium-ion battery and 32kW electric motor that bump things up to a total system output of 104kW and 265Nm.

Is the Hyundai Kona Hybrid Limited N Line efficient?

Hyundai claims a WLTP fuel consumption of 4.3l/100km for the hybrid, with CO2 emissions of 98g/km. In the real world the Kona delivers closer to high sixes/low sevens in daily use, with a good mix of urban and motorway running.

Is the Hyundai Kona Hybrid Limited N Line good to drive?

The basic underpinnings of the Kona are very good indeed, with the hybrid's more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension adding an additional layer of refinement and poise to the chassis. It feels agile and accurate through corners, with quick and predictable responses to steering input. The powertrain is perfectly capable, but doesn't add anything to the enjoyment...

Is the Hyundai Kona Hybrid Limited N Line practical?

The Kona is about as practical as a small SUV can be, with plenty of interior space, lots of storage and a generous (for the segment) 407 litres of boot space, which balloons to 1241 with the rear seats folded down.

What do we like about the Hyundai Kona Hybrid Limited N Line?

Superbly comfortable seats and a roomy interior make the Kona an extremely pleasant daily driver and open road cruiser, while Hyundai's eclectic approach to styling sees the Kona inherit a Staria-style front end that works fantastically well.

What don’t we like about the Hyundai Kona Hybrid Limited N Line?

While it looks great, the body coloured wheel arches make it look a little bloated and top-heavy when compared to the standard Kona with black arches that tie the design together better. But the biggest drawback is the hefty price penalty over the equivalent competitors.

What kind of person would the Hyundai Kona Hybrid Limited N Line suit?

Anyone wanting a competent and capable urban crossover, with a slightly sporty twist. Appearance-wise, at least.