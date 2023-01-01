All you need to know to buy your next car

DRIVEN Car Guide is here to help you find the perfect car for your lifestyle. Just choose an option below to get started.

New on DRIVEN Car Guide

Mercedes-Benz reveals stunning Vision One-Eleven Concept, a tribute to its coolest car

You could be driving a 'manual' Toyota EV by 2026

Best 5 utes for work and play

A bigger lion cub: Benelli Leoncino 800 review

Car-Vid Classics: Honda's Impossible Dream

Speed in a box: RaceBox GPS lap timer and drag meter review

Countdown to terminate partnership with AA Smartfuel in early 2024

Driver whose car vaulted over tow truck on Georgia highway says: ‘I thought I was going to die’

Four tips to keep your car's paintwork in top condition

Top 10 dream car brands revealed by global study

Latest News

Local & global automotive news

News

Car Reviews

Behind-the-wheel in the latest models

Reviews

Car Advice

Tips and tricks for smooth motoring

Advice

Collections

Expert advice, tailored to your lifestyle

Family

Clean Cars

Enthusiast

Budget

Adventure

Latest News

More News
More News

Expert Advice

More Advice

Four tips to keep your car's paintwork in top condition

More Advice

Latest Reviews

More Reviews
More Reviews

Featured Reviews

Our top 7 clean hybrid and EV family SUVs: get those rebates while you can

MG ZS EV Long Range review

Nissan X-Trail Ti-L review: ePower Ranger

Nissan Qashqai Ti-L review: a greater purpose

GWM Ora review: Good karma, great Ora

Volvo XC40 Ultimate Recharge long term test: 300kW, hope the bike stays on

Latest Videos

Check out our YouTube channel

Mercedes-Benz reveals stunning Vision One-Eleven Concept, a tribute to its coolest car

Check out our YouTube channel

Ultimate NZ EV Buyer's Guide

Every BEV, PHEV and Hybrid on sale. The complete downloadable guide to every battery electric, plug-in electric and hybrid vehicle on sale in NZ. In partnership with Peugeot and Opel.

Download