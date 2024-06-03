Toyota is preparing a series of exciting launches set to begin in 2025.

The Japanese automotive giant is not only planning to introduce new versions of its GR Supra and GR86 but also finally aiming to resurrect the beloved MR2 sports coupe.

This iconic model, which went out of production in 2007, is set to make a stunning comeback with design elements unlike anything we've seen in a production Toyota.

Toyota MR2's evolution

First-generation 1984 Toyota MR2

According to the famed scoopers at Japan's Best Car magazine, the upcoming 2026 MR2 will retain its original mid-engine layout but with a modern twist.

Initial rumours suggested that the fully electric FT-Se sports concept, unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show (JMS) last October, would serve as the foundation for the new MR2.

However, recent reports from Best Car indicate that Toyota will instead opt for a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE), perhaps one that incorporates battery electric vehicle (BEV) technology in line with the company's recent advances in that area.

The sports coupe is now expected to feature a powerplant inspired by the acclaimed GR Yaris and GR Corolla. This well-used 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine is anticipated to deliver around 240kW, ensuring that the new MR2 will offer a thrilling driving experience.

This decision to stick with a mid-engine, turbocharged setup is expected to provide designers with greater freedom to craft a vehicle with exceptional styling.

Second-generation 1990 Toyota MR2

The second-generation MR2, launched in 1989, earned the nickname 'Poor Man's Ferrari' due to its resemblance to the Ferrari 308 GTB.

The new model, set to debut in 2026, is likely to rekindle this legacy with design cues inspired by the Ferrari 296 GTB, apparently complemented by some influences from Lotus. The result promises to be a car that is both visually striking and performance-oriented.

Limited production

Toyota FT-Se concept

The return of the MR2 marks a significant moment for Toyota and sports car enthusiasts alike. By combining modern performance technology with classic design cues, Toyota is set to revive a model that has long been celebrated for its driving dynamics and distinctive style.

The MR2 is slated to arrive in showrooms in 2026, with a reported starting price of over US$65,000 (approximately NZ$105,800). Production will be handled by Toyota's in-house GRMN studio (Gazoo Racing tuned by Meister of Nurburgring).

By producing the MR2 in limited numbers, Toyota aims to create a sense of desirability and exclusivity, appealing to enthusiasts who value both performance and heritage.

GRMN studio's involvement ensures that the 2026 MR2 will be a finely tuned machine, ready to deliver an exhilarating driving experience on both road and track.

But Toyota isn't the only legacy automaker looking to revive a revered nameplate. Mazda has also teasing an RX-8 revival, potentially in the form of a modified version of the hot Iconic SP concept. The rumoured vehicle will likely employ a new two-rotor petrol engine acting as an electric motor generator in a series hybrid setup similar to the MX-30.