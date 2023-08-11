What do you call a 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster fitted with an electric motor from a Tesla?

The answer is either "sacrilege" or "cool," depending on who you're asking. But Sacrilege Motors knows it can be both, as founders Bobby Singh and Phil Wagenheim have come out with a mad-scientist take on an ultra-rare Porsche.

The company's first commission involved taking a 1-of-250 Porsche 911 America Roadster and giving it all-electric power courtesy of a Tesla Model S. The electric motor generates 373 kW and 500 Nm of torque, taking the car from 0 to 96 km/h in under four seconds.

It also features a 62-kWh battery pack that provides roughly 322 km of range. With its motor-battery combo, one would think weight would be an issue. But this build weighs 1,451 kg, while the original has a

1,375-kg kerb weight. That's a difference of 76 kg, which may not be much, but Sacrilege Motors says it has stuck to the original's weight distribution.

“For this commission, we set out to maintain the soul of a Porsche 911 and familiarity of its driving experience, while adding a low-maintenance, high-performance powerplant,” said Wagenheim, CEO of Sacrilege Motors.

“I’m not telling anyone to give up internal combustion… I’m not. What we are doing at Sacrilege is we’re just adding an electric power option to your analog quiver of fun," he added.

Named "Blackbird" after the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance aircraft, this 911 America Roadster comes in an attractive all-black finish.

Other features added by Sacrilege include Brembo performance slotted brake discs, Penske race shock absorbers, and a limited slip differential. The Connecticut-based company conducted testing at Lime Rock Park, a natural-terrain racetrack.

Sacrilege Motors is currently accepting commissions to restore and modify any 1974-1994 Porsche 911. Blackbird is also featured at Monterey Car Week happening from 11 to 20 August in Pebble Beach, California.