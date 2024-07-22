New Xiaomi SU7 Ultra emerges as potent 1138kW track weapon

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant known for smartphones and electronics, has stunned the automotive world with the surprise unveiling of its SU7 Ultra prototype.

This full-carbon electric hypercar builds on the standard SU7 EV, boasting a staggering 1138kW and setting its sights on the Nurburgring lap record for four-door electric sedans.

Bespoke electric powertrain

Underneath its aggressive aerodynamic bodywork, the SU7 Ultra houses Xiaomi's newly developed HyperEngine V8s electric motor system.

This configuration utilises three motors—two V8s and one V6s—to deliver its incredible power output, surpassing even the Bugatti Chiron.

With a maximum speed of 27,200 rpm, peak power of 425kW and a peak torque of 635 Nm from the V8s alone, acceleration is blistering: 0-100km/h in a mere 1.97 seconds with a top speed of 350km/h.

Next-gen battery tech

Xiaomi's partnership with leading battery maker CATL has resulted in a custom Qilin 2.0 high-power battery pack for the SU7 Ultra.

This battery not only supports an impressive 897V charging architecture and a 1330kW discharge power but also enables a 5.2C charge rate, potentially reducing charging times to under 12 minutes.

Notably, the battery chemistry utilises iron phosphate (LFP), a safer and more sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Track-ready design and aero

The SU7 Ultra's design deviates significantly from the standard SU7, incorporating a massive carbon fibre rear wing for generating up to 2145 kg of downforce.

Additional aerodynamic enhancements include enlarged front vents and a more aggressive front splitter and side skirts. These modifications enhance performance while contributing to the car's striking visual presence.

Lofty ambitions

Xiaomi has set ambitious goals for the SU7 Ultra, aiming to shatter the Nurburgring lap record for four-door electric sedans.

Currently held by the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, this record represents a significant challenge. However, with its cutting-edge powertrain and advanced engineering, the SU7 Ultra could prove to be a formidable contender. Xiaomi reportedly plans to attempt the record-breaking run in October. Beyond that, the company is planning to release an electric SUV to further diversify its growing vehicle lineup.