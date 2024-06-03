Mazda mulls building new rotary sports car

Last week, in a joint conference with Toyota and Subaru, Mazda revealed an intriguing development related to its future internal combustion engines (ICE).

While Toyota showcased new inline-four power plants and Subaru unveiled a next-generation hybrid boxer engine, Mazda stole the show with a prototype for a two-rotor engine.

Could this mark the return of a rotary-powered Mazda sports car? That's what many Mazda fans worldwide hope, and it might be closer than we realise.

Rotary engine reimagined

Mazda's new rotary engine, as seen in the Iconic SP concept, is designed to function as a generator, juicing up the battery rather than directly driving the wheels. This series hybrid setup is already in use with a single-rotor engine in the MX-30, where it's mounted transversely.

However, the proposed two-rotor engine for a potential RX revival would be mounted longitudinally. According to Mazda, this configuration "enables a larger power supply and realises low centre of gravity proportions". It also aims to improve vibration and emissions by increasing displacement, making it a promising candidate for sports cars.

Next in line

The notion of a new RX sports car is tantalising, especially as rumours of an RX-7 reboot have circulated since the mid-2000s.

Financial constraints halted those plans, but now, with new technological advancements and a dedicated rotary engine team of 36 engineers, Mazda is poised to bring the RX series back to life. The last rotary sports car from Mazda was the RX-8 Spirit R in 2012, making this potential revival even more significant.

The Iconic SP concept, revealed at the Japan Mobility Show, was reportedly intentionally designed with a larger profile to create a significant impact.

Chief Designer Masashi Nakayama mentioned that the car could be shrunk to the size of an MX-5, despite the need to accommodate a two-rotor engine, an electric motor and a battery pack.

The Iconic SP measures 4180mm in length and 1850mm in width, substantially larger than the current Miata ND but still retaining a two-seat configuration. Weighing in at 1450kg with a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, it offers a formidable 272kW, doubling the power output of the MX-5, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

An uncertain path ahead

Mazda's current focus remains on the MX-5, having given it a significant update this year. Therefore, a fifth-generation model launch seems unlikely for now.

The future of the Iconic SP, whether as the next MX-5 or as a standalone larger sports car, remains uncertain. However, the confirmation of Mazda's continued interest in rotary engines and the potential for a new RX model keeps the excitement alive.