Every new car on display at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed has always been a preferred event for brands to launch and showcase their most intriguing vehicles. We were right there last year to witness the debut of the Porsche 963 and many other models.

While we're unfortunately missing out on the action this year, we can still tell you about every notable car debuting at Goodwood 2023. So here's each one of them listed in alphabetical order.

AIM EV Sport 01

Shiro Nakamura, the genius designer behind the Nissan GT-R, Fairlady Z, Qashqai, and more, has come out of retirement to design this eclectic, all-electric sports car. Featuring a 441-kW, dual-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup, the AIM EV Sport 01 promises an exhilarating ride.

Alpine A110 R

The A110 R represents Alpine's latest sports car at its peak, making the most out of its diminutive body and 220-kW, 1.8-litre, turbo 4-cylinder mill with new livery and an endurance-ready suspension. Goodwood onlookers will witness one of only a hundred production units. Lucky.

Alpine A290_ꞵ

Another entry from Alpine, the curiously named A290_ꞵ, is an all-electric hot hatch due in 2024. It's the madder twin of the Renault 5 electric vehicle (EV) and the first of three upcoming Alpine EVs.

Bentley Batur

The famed W12 power plant does a victory lap with the Batur, delivering 552 kW and 1,000 Nm of torque as the most capable such engine ever produced - and also the last. Only 18 will leave Bentley's factory floors, and one will be front and centre at the Hill.

Bentley Speed Six Continuation Series

After nearly a century, Bentley's Le Mans-winning Speed Six series returns as 12 faithful recreations of the original models, equipped with straight-six engines for authentic performance.

BMW 5 Series

The recently unveiled 5 Series will make an appearance at Goodwood, boasting its veritable selection of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and full EV.

Caterham Electric Seven

The ultra-lightweight Caterham Seven will get an electric version, blending 1960s design with modern power. This EV could be compelling, provided it hits all the right spots.

Caterham Project V

We never thought we'd see a Caterham with a roof, yet here we are with the Project V concept. Simple at first glance, this EV coupe is more than meets the eye, coming equipped with a 200-kW rear-mounted motor and a 150-kW battery pack that's good for around 400 km of range.

Eccentrica Diablo

This Lamborghini Diablo resurrection looks stunning - and with power to boot - combining classic luxury styling with modern fitments and amenities. It's the first of hopefully many resto-mods from Italian startup Eccentrica Cars.

Ferrari KC23

Based on the famed 488 GT3 Evo race car, the KC23 is a one-off that could showcase Ferrari's vision for the future of supercars. It'll bring to Goodwood its butterfly doors, massive rear wing, motorised air vents, and more ridiculous design details.

Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept

Genesis, Hyundai's upmarket brand, will showcase its first SUV, the sleek GV80 concept. It could be a memorable first look at the vehicle before it enters production for the 2025 model year.

Genesis X Convertible

A second Genesis, the X convertible, could capture attention at Goodwood with its luxurious cabriolet cruiser form. It's meant to be an experiment for future Genesis EVs, but who knows? It might just make it out of the concept stage.

HiPhi Y

HiPhi hails out of China and brings with it to Goodwood two vehicles with great potential. The HiPhi Y is an electric mid-size SUV with split gullwing doors, a 224-kW motor, and a 115-kW battery pack that gives a reported 800 km of range.

HiPhi Z

The other model is a shooting brake with 481-kW dual electric motors and a 555-km range. It also features sci-fi styling and a mad robotic arm that adjusts the centre display.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Last spotted during final testing at Nürburgring, the high-performance Ioniq 5 N could steal the show with plenty of clean power on tap, an artificial combustion engine soundtrack, and simulated gearshifts.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Ineos is back with the Grenadier Quartermaster: a double-cab ute packing a BMW-sourced inline-six in petrol and diesel flavours. The brand will also showcase its future with the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV) Technology Demonstrator.

Kia EV9

The much-anticipated EV9 is Kia's new flagship SUV and its first 7-seater battery electric vehicle (BEV). The EV9 will reportedly take on the Hill and be on display at Goodwood's Electric Avenue for the duration of the event.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini's first hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) doesn't lose sight of its mighty heritage, still equipped with a 6.5-litre V12 with a whopping 747 kW. Could the Revuelto preview what's to come for the iconic Italian brand?

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

The other Lambo at Goodwood is none other than the exclusive Huracan Sterrato, a decadent off-road supercar powered by the same 5.2-litre V10 with 449 kW found on the standard Huracan.

McLaren 750S

McLaren's 720S lives on through the new 750S - with up to 30 per cent of its parts updated or replaced, and it comes to life with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that goes from 0 to 100 km/h in only 2.8 seconds.

McLaren Solus GT

An even more powerful McLaren will appear at Goodwood: the Solus GT, a track-only demon packing a 5.2-litre V10 with 618 kW and 650 Nm of torque. It reaches the century mark at a mere 2.5 seconds.

McMurtry Speirling Pure

This record-setting pocket rocket will dazzle attendees again with 745kW, a top speed of 306 km/h, and two tonnes of downforce. Seeing the Speirling Pure in the metal is a must for any gearhead.

Mini Aceman

The Mini Aceman EV has been long overdue, but it will finally debut at Goodwood. Featuring futuristic styling and a striking, circular, OLED centre display, the Aceman is one car you won't want to miss.

MG4 XPower

The most powerful production MG ever made is taking its shine to Goodwood. The XPower version of the MG4 packs 320 kW and an estimated 380 km of range. But its base configuration is set to be the cheapest EV in New Zealand.

MG Cyberster

MG's Cyberster promises to be the perfect foil for the upcoming Tesla Roadster. It speeds to 100 km/h in three seconds flat and boasts a cruising range of 500 km. Not bad at all.

Nio ET5

China's Nio has a mid-size electric fastback: the ET5. It will feature battery swapping, which has yet to take hold anywhere else but its home country.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS

As this year's Goodwood Central Feature, all eyes are on the 718 Spyder RS and its 368-kW flat-6 engine lifted straight from the 911 GT3. If you've ever wondered what the Cayman GT4 RS would look like as a convertible, this one's right up your alley.

Porsche Cayenne

A new Cayenne is in store this year with an updated design, loads of interior tech, and an improved selection of petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Porsche Mission X

The wild-looking Mission X concept conceived as part of Porsche's 75th anniversary will be on full display at Goodwood. It's everything we want in a Porsche - and more.

Renault R5 Turbo 3E

French touring car legend Yvan Muller will be behind the wheel of the R5 Turbo 3E, Renault's extreme electric drift car with 280-kW dual motors and a stunning carbon-fibre body.

Singer DLS Turbo

Luxury specialist Singer Vehicle Design is bringing its restored Type 964 Porsche 911s to Goodwood. There's a track-only version clad in red and a roadgoing example finished in a champagne-like shade. Both are certified lookers.

2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

There you have it: all the hottest vehicles you can witness at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event runs from 13 to 16 July at Goodwood House in West Sussex, England.

As always, stay tuned to DRIVEN Car Guide for the latest news on these modes and more.