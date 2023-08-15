Dodge Challenger Hellcat turns into classic 1968 Charger

Meet ChalkStorm: the most recent example of ExoMod Concepts' impressive innovations on the Dodge Charger. It is the latest vehicle to showcase the renowned "reverse restomod" technique pioneered by the Pennsylvania-based company.

In contrast to the usual approach of updating an old chassis with modern elements, known as "restomod," ExoMod takes a different route.

This specific example starts with a 2022 Challenger Hellcat Redeye platform fashioned with a meticulously crafted carbon fibre body.

This process yields a vintage-inspired muscle car that retains the essence of a 1968 Charger while incorporating contemporary enhancements like SRS airbags, an advanced infotainment system, ABS, traction control, stability control, and cruise control, ensuring both classic charm and modern safety.

True to its name, ChalkStorm comes in a custom Porsche Chalk colourway, known widely as one of Porsche's most desirable paint schemes. The light grey hue amplifies the Charger's on-road presence and gives it a distinctive vibe.

Over 1,500 hours of building, ExoMod has given this Challenger-Charger hybrid custom carbon-fibre body panels that widens the vehicle by just over 100 mm. Also finished in carbon fibre are the hood, chin spoiler, and rear diffuser. Meanwhile, custom LED taillights round out the tasteful exterior additions.

As for performance, ChalkStorm benefits from a 181-kg weight reduction over the stock Challenger. It also gets an SRT power chiller and suspension system. Additionally, it gets stopping power from Brembo prakes with six-piston calipers and 400-mm slotted rotors.

Under the hood, ChalkStorm still packs the same 6.2-litre supercharged V8 power plant, albeit tuned to a mad 650 kW. The engine sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

"ChalkStorm is a very special build, and we're proud to be offering it to our clientele... From the custom Porsche Chalk paint to the Direct Connection Stage 2 kit, this car exudes class and raw power. We're happy to build more and customize them right down to the most minute detail," said, Rick Katzeff, CEO of ExoMod Concepts.

ExoMod has set ChalkStorm's price at an eye-watering $349,000.