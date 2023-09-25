BYD launches Yangwang U8 Premium Edition hybrid SUV

BYD (under its high-end sub-brand Yangwang) has launched the U8 Premium Edition, an all-electric SUV with up to 1000km of range.

The ladder-frame SUV uses the e4 platform, which BYD says is "the world's first mass-produced four-motor independent drive technology platform." The U8 can accommodate fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains, but the Premium Edition uses a PHEV system. The propulsion setup delivers nearly 900kW, allowing the vehicle to go from 0 to 100km/h in only 3.6 seconds.

It also features a relatively pedestrian 110kW DC fast charging capability, but it does get a range of up to 1000km (CLTC). According to BYD, the U8 Premium Edition can go from a 30 to 80 per cent state of charge in as little as 18 minutes. The hybrid SUV also has a 6kW vehicle-to-load (VTL) discharge capability to power devices for up to 25 hours.

And - get this - the U8 Premium Edition can float in water for up to 30 minutes, "maintaining stability and control for swift evasion."

Stepping inside, the SUV features dual 23.6-inch screens for the driver and front passenger, a 12.8-inch portrait-style OLED centre display, and a 70-inch augmented reality head-up display. The interior comes plush with Nappa leather seats and African Sapele wood. Other highlights include three 50kW wireless chargers, a 22-speaker Dynaudio sound system, massage seats, a fragrance diffuser, and an onboard refrigerator.

The hybrid SUV also boasts 38 sensors, including three LiDAR units, 16 cameras, 14 ultrasonic sensors, and five millimeterwave radars. All those combine to enable adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist, automated valet parking, and other driver-assistance features.

Deliveries for the Yangwang U8 Premium Edition commence in October, starting at 1,098,000 CNY or around $252,000. This vehicle probably isn't coming to New Zealand, so don't hold your breath for a local release. Kiwi BYD fans will have to settle for the brand's other offerings, which include the Dolphin and Atto 3.