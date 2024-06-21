Bugatti Tourbillon debuts as $6.6m, 1324kW hybrid hypercar

Bugatti has once again shaken the industry status quo by unleashing the Tourbillon, a wild new hybrid hypercar designed to usher in a clean new era of performance and luxury.

Building on a legacy of innovation and engineering might, Bugatti's latest opus draws inspiration from celebrated vehicles across time—all while propelling itself firmly into the future.

Of course, Bugatti started it all with the massively disruptive Veyron in 2004, which stunned the world with its 736kW output, setting a new bar for supercars and hypercars of its era.

Veyron's successor, the Chiron, doubled down in 2016 and further elevated expectations with a staggering 1103kW courtesy of the cutting-edge 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine.

Introducing the Bugatti Tourbillon

In 2024, Bugatti embarks on a new chapter with the Tourbillon.

This vehicle departs from the W16 engine that defined its predecessors, embracing an entirely new powertrain and platform.

Named after the intricate watchmaking mechanism invented in 1801 by a Swiss-born horologist residing in France, Bugatti says the Tourbillon symbolises precision, beauty and timelessness.

Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac encapsulates this ethos, stating, "Pour l’éternité—for eternity."

Design and aerodynamics

The Tourbillon's design showcases Bugatti's recent advancements in aesthetics and functional design.

Bugatti says it has crafted every surface, inlet and ridge to ensure optimal aerodynamics and thermodynamics.

The iconic horseshoe grille, the Bugatti Line, the central ridge and the dual-colour split are all integral elements of the car's design language, inspired by historic models like the Type 35 and Type 57SC Atlantic.

Frank Heyl, Bugatti's Director of Design, emphasises the car's dynamic stance: "Every design decision is geared towards creating a sense of speed even at a standstill."

The lowered roofline and streamlined proportions enhance the vehicle's appearance while contributing to its performance.

A timeless interior

Inside the Tourbillon, Bugatti's engineers have happily discarded fleeting digital trends in favour of timeless, analogue craftsmanship.

Inspired by horology, the instrument cluster is a spectacle of thoughtful engineering, crafted in the old ways by expert Swiss watchmakers.

Comprising over 600 parts and weighing just 700 grams, this cluster functions as a focal point of the driving experience, ensuring an unobstructed view of essential information.

The centre console blends crystal glass and aluminium, showcasing the intricate workings of switches and the engine start lever. This attention to detail extends to the materials used throughout the cabin, ensuring authenticity and durability.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti, asserts, "What you see is what you get," highlighting the genuine materials used in the Tourbillon's construction.

Powertrain and performance

Under the bonnet, the Tourbillon hides a marvel of modern combustion engine design: an 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 petrol engine, co-developed with Cosworth.

Paired with three electric motors—two at the front and one at the rear—the hypercar produces a combined 1324kW.

The combustion engine alone delivers 736kW, with the electric motors contributing an additional 588kW.

This hybrid powertrain is complemented by a 25kWh oil-cooled 800V battery, enabling an all-electric range of over 60km.

The lightweight construction and advanced materials ensure that the Tourbillon is not only powerful but also agile and efficient.

More than that, the Tourbillon's chassis and body structure derive from next-generation T800 carbon composite, incorporating weight-saving innovations.

The multi-link suspension, 3D-printed components and advanced, AI-augmented aerodynamics technology all contribute to the hypercar's performance and handling characteristics, epitomised by a 45% weight reduction versus the Chiron.

The brake-by-wire system and Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tyres further enhance the driving experience, ensuring precise control and stability.

Bugatti's president summed up what the new hypercar means to the company, stating, “With the Tourbillon, we are taking impeccable authenticity and craftsmanship to the next level.

"Our new Bugatti platform is designed to express the pursuit of engineering excellence, evident in every detail,” he said.

A new era for Bugatti

With the new Tourbillon's launch, Bugatti continues to honour its heritage while embracing an electrified future.

Mate Rimac reflects on the brand's legacy, stating, "Ettore Bugatti always wanted the best solution, even if it didn’t exist yet."

For now, the Bugatti Tourbillon is set to enter its testing phase, with customer deliveries anticipated in 2026.

Hand-assembled at the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim, a total of 250 Tourbillon units will be produced, each priced at an eye-watering €3.8 million (around NZ$6.65 million).