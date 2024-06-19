3 more Tesla vehicles are currently in development

Elon Musk unveiled plans for three new Tesla vehicles at the company's recent annual stockholder meeting.

The announcement came with a teaser image showing three vehicles hidden under covers, stirring excitement and speculation about what the future holds for the electric vehicle (EV) giant.

A peek under the covers

"Obviously, we've got some new products we're working on under the covers," Musk teased. "I think these are going to be pretty special. I think people at first may think, oh, it's not going to be that amazing, but just wait, it will be."

One of the vehicles appears to be taller and more squared off, leading to speculation that Tesla may be venturing into the van market.

This potential 'Cybervan' could serve commercial or passenger needs, competing with established players like the Ford E-Transit, Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, Peugeot e-Expert and even the LDV eDeliver.

Tesla Roadster

The other two vehicles under wraps boast sleek, low profiles, hinting at high-performance models.

One is likely the long-awaited second-generation Roadster, initially revealed in 2017 with promises of production by 2020—a date that has since been postponed to 2025.

Musk's remark that these products are "pretty special" leaves room for anticipation, as the Roadster has been shown before and might not be included in this teaser if it weren't for something novel.

Tesla Robotaxi?

Another strong candidate among these veiled vehicles is the much-anticipated Tesla robotaxi.

Musk has been hinting at this self-driving marvel for a while, with a planned reveal set for August 8.

The robotaxi is expected to feature Tesla's full suite of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems and will reportedly lack a steering wheel and pedals, in line with Musk's vision for autonomous transport.

This vehicle, often referred to as the 'Cybercab', is rumoured to have a design akin to the angular and futuristic Cybertruck.

The affordable Model 2?

There is also speculation that one of these vehicles could be the rumoured Model 2, a more affordable Tesla aimed at broadening the brand's market reach.

This compact EV, anticipated to be priced around US$25,000 (currently around (NZ$40,700), would sit below the Model 3.

Although reports have suggested the Model 2's development was halted, Tesla has never confirmed these claims, leaving the possibility open.

Production timelines

Despite the buzz, production timelines for these new models are likely distant. Tesla is currently focusing on ramping up Cybertruck production and scaling the Semi's production.

Given Tesla's history of delays, as seen with the Roadster and the earlier promises of autonomous Model 3 taxis, patience will be essential for eager fans and investors.