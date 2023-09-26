MG4 vs GWM Ora: ultimate cheap EV shootout

New Zealand has received a barrage of new and affordable electric vehicles (EVs) in 2023, and very few have garnered more attention than the two we're now pitting against each other: the MG MG4 EV and GWM Ora. Maybe one other, but we’ll deal with that later.

So, if you're in the market for an all-electric hatchback priced between $40,000 and $60,000, stick with us and compare these vehicles to find the one best for your needs.

Exterior

The MG MG4 and GWM Ora could not be any more different in design. While both are 5-door hatchbacks, each in their own way features a distinctive look.

Let's start with the MG4. It sits longer and wider than the Ora, wearing modern styling with a sleek, sculpted body and aggressive LED lighting. It's a sporty look featuring a floating roof line culminating in a dual-wing rear spoiler and wraparound LED taillights. The hot hatch also gets 17-inch aero-style wheels as standard, with 18-inch rims available on higher models.

Meanwhile, the GWM Ora takes a different approach. As we observed in our review, the taller Ora looks like a mix between a Volkswagen Beetle and a fourth-gen Nissan Micra. It's a relatively simplistic and retro-looking design but arguably just as head-turning as the MG4. It also features standard automatic LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels - and in the top-spec GT trim - a sportier grille and bumpers.

If you're into a more subdued and retro-looking design, you might like the Ora. But if you want a modern hot hatch look with an aggressive stance and bolder styling, the MG4 is the better bet.

Interior

The differences continue inside the cabins. The MG4 has an open and sporty interior. It features a flat-bottom steering wheel, a pair of displays for the driver and infotainment, and a mix of touch and button controls. You also get a rotary gear selector and ample storage space throughout.

The Ora gets a retro-inspired interior with more curves and stylistic elements, including contrast stitching. It also gets dual displays, albeit in a more seamless package directly above the driver and at an angle. It also features a rotary gear shift and roomy rear seats.

But boot space takes a hit with only 228 litres with seats up compared to the MG's 363 litres. Fold the seats, and you'll fit more with 858 litres, but its opponent still bests it with 1165 litres (or more, depending on the variant).

The interior comes down to taste and practicality - both vehicles are similar in size and seat five adults - but if you want a sportier cockpit with more room for groceries, the MG4 ticks those boxes. The Ora might attract more refined palates, especially with the available two-tone interior, but it doesn't get any points for compromised boot space.

Tech and Safety

Car buyers in 2023 want all the bells and whistles, and one of these vehicles has more of those than the other.

Standard creature comforts on the MG4 include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital instrument display, and a reverse camera. The higher trim levels get wireless charging, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, and a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Another standard feature is the MG iSmart app, which enables smartphone access to vehicle controls and diagnostics.

The MG4 also comes packed with tech and safety inclusions, like the MG Pilot advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS); its standard features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and more. The higher variants add blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, door opening warning, emergency lane keep assist, and lane-change assist.

As for the GWM Ora, it comes with its fair share of tech features. It gets 6-way and 4-way power-adjustable front seats and a pair of 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).

For safety, the Ora has seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist. It also gets automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, traffic jam assist, driver drowsiness recognition, and more.

Both are well-equipped but if the latest in-vehicle tech is priority, the MG4 is the one to choose.

For the driving impression of each car, see our previous full reviews:

MG4 first drive, MG4 long-range

GWM Ora first drive, Drive review GWM Ora

Power

Perhaps performance is where the MG MG4 and GWM Ora most differ. The MG4 has a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layout with a single electric motor that delivers 125, 150, or 180kW, depending on configuration. The top-spec Long Range version packs 350Nm, with the lower models settling for 250Nm.

Battery options on the MG4 include 51, 64, and 77kWh units. The lower Excite 51 provides 350km of combined driving range on the WLTP cycle, while the higher Excite 64 and Essence 64 versions offer 450 and 435km, respectively. The range-topping Long Range 77 boasts 530km.

The three lower variants come with a single-phase, 6.6kW onboard charger, with the long-range model getting a more capable three-phase, 11kW unit. Charging times with these CCS Type 2 connectors range from 7-9 hours. Topping off at a 50kW charger reduces those figures to 40 to 75 minutes. Using a 150kW station takes 28 to 38 minutes. Maximum DC charge rate is 117-135kW.

On the other hand, the Ora gets power from a single, front-mounted electric motor with 126kW and 250Nm. The battery options are a 48kWh lithium-ion or 63kWh ternary lithium battery pack. The smaller unit provides 310km of driving range, while the higher-capacity pack offers 420km.

The provided 11kW CCS Type 2 charger will take it from 10-80 per cent state of charge in 5.5-6.5 hours; 80kW fast charging brings the time down to 41 or 50 minutes.

Even the base MG4 offers more power and range than the top-spec Ora and the faster DC charging is a key difference for fast chargers, offering a key advantage for the MG4.

Pricing

The MG4 and GWM Ora are two of the most affordable EVs you can buy in New Zealand. The MG4 has a marginally cheaper entry point, but claims the title of NZ’s least expensive new EV, while the Ora has a more affordable top-spec model.

The MG4 starts at $46,990 for the entry-level Excite 51 model, but a Clean Car Discount of $7015 brings the price down under $40k to $39,975. The lineup maxes out at $63,990 ($56,975 with CCD) for the Long Range 77 variant.

Notably, if you discount 100km of range and slightly quicker acceleration, you'll end up with the mid-spec Essence 64 variant, which otherwise has all the top-level features. This version costs $54,990 ($47,975) and represents possibly the best balance between price and features.

Conversely, the Ora line begins with the $47,900 ($40,885 after CCD) Standard Range model. The top-of-the-line Ora GT costs $58,990 ($51,975 after CCD), a $5k saving over the top-spec MG4.

If you can live without the most cruising range available, the MG4 Essence 64 is $4000 cheaper than the Ora GT yet still has 126kW more power, 30km more range, and a longer list of features.

Verdict

So, we've hashed out how the MG4 and GWM Ora are alike and different, but which electric hatchback should you buy?

The MG4 has a hot hatch look with more power and better tech features. It's also arguably a better bang for your buck. On the other hand, the Ora matches timeless simplicity with all-around comfort and convenience; it doesn't excel against the MG4 in any particular category but does many things well - and its quirky styling and distinct looks are more softer styled than the edgy, angular MG. Simply, the MG4 is better in almost every metric.

And that other EV we talked about at the start? Just the BYD Atto 3, our own top-three finalist for our 2022 AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year awards, and outright winner of the 2022 Motoring Writers’ Guild NZ Car of the Year award. Sounds like a round two battle is set.