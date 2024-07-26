Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium HD review: we're not up to the tasking of testing this

Regular readers of DRIVEN Car Guide may have heard this one before, but in the middle of the Chevrolet Silverado HD launch in Australia back in March, chief engineer Shawn Norwood looked out upon his creation towing some outwardly large but relatively underwhelming caravans and declared, without a hint of irony: “These things can actually tow 20 tonnes.”

CHEVROLET SILVERADO LTZ PREMIUM HD: Engine 6.6-litre turbo-diesel V8 Power 350kW/1322Nm Gearbox 10-speed automatic, part-time or auto 4WD, with low-range transfer Consumption 14.8l/100km (average on test) Price $175,000.

Point is, as a mainstream publication we cannot even pretend we can truly put the Heavy Duty version of the Silverado to the test. We’re not Incredibly Big Boat Quarterly or Construction Equipment Update, so we don’t have a hope of evaluating what this thing can actually do.

But for the record: we totally get the HD is all about towing, towing and more towing. The mirrors power-slide (ha ha, not that kind) outwards for a wider field of view when required, they have split-level glass and (ahem) even their own lights; there are 14 cameras fitted around the vehicle, with infotainment connectivity for external trailer cameras if you want them; the trailer app can recognise and keep tabs on multiple units as and when you hook them up.

Exhaust brake, trailer-brake percentage adjuster, even a digital towing checklist… it’s all here. ANd if you're not using it, you might have purchased the wrong $175k ute.

Fantastically complex split-level mirrors power-extend for towing... and have their own lights.

To be more specific: the HD is all about towing with ease. This model is only actually rated to haul the same 4.5 tonnes as the smaller Silverado 1500, but the point is it can do that day-after-day and you’d be lucky to even realise anything was attached.

You do also get a generous 1.4-tonne payload in the tray, and nearly 2.1m load length means you can easily wheel a couple of bikes (push or motor, it doesn’t matter) in there. Tray access is helped by a brace of steps each side: a small one at the back similar to that on a Ford Ranger, and another forward of the wheelarch… which looks more like a landing platform for a drone. Watch your ankles; sorry, knees. This is a tall truck.

Two metre-plus tray length opens up lots of possibilities denied to Ford Ranger drivers.

Having accepted our unworthiness, all that remains is to relate what it’s like to actually live with it in the real world on those off-days when you’re not towing a digger around.

The column-mounted shifter is as heavy as it is large, and by the time you’ve figured out it needs some muscle to exit Park, you might have overshot Drive and landed in Low.

Tempting as it is to go on about how enormous it really is (6.4m long, for example), if you need one of these things you’ll already have accepted it’s not necessarily a ute to pop down to the shops in. Although if you can find a suburban space big enough, that fantastic camera system can definitely help you get into it.

Quite luxurious inside: posh infotainment and lots of leather. Note 10-on-the-tree gearlever.

The HD requires a firm hand right from the outset. The column-mounted shifter is as heavy as it is large, and by the time you’ve figured out it needs some muscle to exit Park you might well have overshot Drive and landed in Low. But you get the hang of it; it’s a good workout.

We wouldn't recommend driving in the wet in 2WD; once that torque starts to build, the HD will slither sideways.

The HD is diesel, but a menacing one. At idle and low speed it has the unmistakable thump-thump of a big V8 (it is, at 6.6 litres); it serves up a staggering 1322Nm of torque, which is why it needs an Allison truck 10-speed transmission.

Clever automatic AWD setting keeps 1322Nm in check on wet roads. Just.

We would not recommend driving the HD in the wet in 2WD mode; once that torque starts to build, it will slither sideways without extreme care. But as with most trucks of this ilk, it boasts a clever drive-mode control that allows you to choose anything from full-auto AWD (seamless) to let’s-go-splash-in-the-mud.

But know what? Despite the heavy numbers and tough attitude, the bowtie also kind of fits. The HD is remarkably civilised on-road, the big engine totally unstressed at 100km/h and the transmission remarkably smooth.

Z71 package is standard for Kiwi HDs: blacked-out bits, off-road suspension.

Chevrolet also insists on sticking with independent front suspension for the Silverado, which might not make it the last word in 4x4 driving but does endow the big fella with a decent ride and responsive (if incredibly light) steering.

Speaking of which: while these trucks come in a truly staggering array of configurations in the US, Kiwi Silverado HDs (which are turned into right-hand drive in Australia) only come in LTZ Premium specification, with the Z71 4x4 package. It all certainly looks the part: blacked-out bits and big badges.

Mad Mike drove 'our' HD and loved it. He hardly ever gets this excited.

With a monster diesel, superbly versatile 4x4 system, Z71 suspension/shocks, 251mm ground clearance and skidplates, there’s no question about this vehicle’s ability to perform off-road when the terrain suits; but it’s still not the kind of thing that can follow a Jeep Gladiator into the wilderness, because it’s limited by a modest breakover angle of 19 degrees and sheer weight. Approach and departure angles are better, but still not outstanding compared to serious 4x4s: 28.5/23.6deg.

In a land where a Ford Ranger is the pickup-truck norm, the Silverado HD certainly pushes the boundaries of what works on Kiwi roads. But if you really need a truck like this (and you will certainly know who you are), pushing boundaries and pulling big loads will just be part of a normal day’s work.

What are the key statistics for the Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium HD?

While the smaller (bit still not small) Silverado 1500 has a petrol engine, the HD steps up to a massive 6.6-litre turbo-diesel V8 with 350kW/1322Nm. The gearbox is a 10-speed unit from truck specialist Allison, which should tell you a lot about this model.

Is the Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium HD efficient?

GMSV (which turns the HD into a right-hand-drive vehicle for Australasia) still hasn't published an official 3P-WLTP figure for the Silverado, but for the record: we got 14.8l/100km average during our week with the HD, with an even mix of motorway driving and urban use. Not bad for such a behemoth.

Is the Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium HD good to drive?

It's a lot of metal to manage, but the big diesel is incredibly torquey and the fully featured 4x4 system means the HD inspired confidence on the road. Chevrolet's insistence on sticking with independent front suspension even on this hard-core work truck means it has pretty decent steering and ride, too.

Is the Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium HD practical?

It's rated to tow 4.5 tonnes, which is no more than a Silverado 1500 - but that's for legal/licence reasons more than anything. The point is it can tow that with ease, and you do get up to 1.4 tonnes payload in the back, which means you can really take advantage of that 2.1m-long tray.

What do we like about the Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium HD?

The powertrain is a thing of wonder: how many "light" vehicles can boast of four-figure torque outputs? It's surprisingly manageable on-road for a driver used to much smaller vehicles and the comprehensive 4WD system means it can cut a mean figure in the slippery stuff, too.

It's pretty luxurious inside, too: classy infotainment setup and sumptuous leather upholstery.

What don’t we like about the Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium HD?

It's simply too big for day-to-day use if you don't need that extreme towing ability. The column gear selector needs a firm hand to shift from P to D. The 19deg breakover angle limits its abilities off-road, however much the Z71 package (standard) and mighty powertrain might suggest otherwise.

What kind of person would the Chevrolet Silverado LTZ Premium HD suit?

Somebody who needs to tow really big stuff most of the time or over long distances. And wants to do it style and supreme comfort.