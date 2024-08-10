Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Plus review: automatic gearbox, manual suspension

The Audi RS 4 is the OG fast wagon. In heritage terms, the Big Daddy. Or in 2024 heritage terms, perhaps the Big Parent/Primary Caregiver.

First and last: 1994 RS 2 (in yellow) and latest RS 4 Competition Plus.

Point is, if you care about the aura of a car beyond the mere mechanical bits, the RS 4 is a deeply rich colour (even when it’s actually painted grey). The 1994 RS 2 Avant, a joint venture between Audi and Porsche (it was assembled in the old 959 factory) was the first-ever proper RS road car and still regarded as an epic machine; with space for the dog in the back.

The RS 2 was also the first of the RS 4 line in all but a number; the 1999 B5-generation RS 4 was absolutely intended to be a successor to the RS 2 and was also available only as an Avant wagon. The 2006 B7 is already considered a classic.

Let’s fast-forward a bit now, because there’s been a B8 (2012) and now the B9 (since 2017). Which brings us to our test car, which is a bit special not just for the above reasons, but because it’s the RS 4 Competition Plus.

AUDI RS 4 AVANT COMPETITION PLUS: Engine 2.9-litre biturbo V6 Power 331kW/600Nm Gearbox 8-speed automatic, AWD 0-100km/h 3.9sec Consumption 10.6l/100km (3P-WLTP) Price $184,900.

The RS 4 has been a five-cylinder (well, that was the RS 2), a V6 (B5) and a V8 (B7/8). Audi has obviously missed a prime opportunity to release a 7-cylinder, because the current RS 4 is a V6, a biturbo 2.9-litre with 331kW/600Nm.

The Competition Plus is a limited-edition model for New Zealand: just 26 cars imported by Audi NZ. For an extra $14,910 over the standard RS 4 Avant you get a “faster, more capable vehicle” according to Audi, although that’s mainly true in the context of track use. The engine is unchanged, although a tiny gearbox tweak and stickier Pirelli tyres means the official 0-100km/h time is down from 4.1 to 3.9 seconds. Either is still pretty rapid for a family wagon.

These are the tools you need to adjust the suspension. By hand. No buttons.

The most outrageous addition for the Competition Plus is surely RS Sports Suspension Pro, which brings manually adjustable dampers and a lovely set of tools in the boot presented in something similar to a weapons case. Which seems appropriate. But bring your own gloves, because you will need to get under the car if you want to start fiddling. Regardless of what settings you choose, the Competition Plus rides at least 10mm lower than a standard RS 4; you can reduce it another 10mm if you want.

This is one Audi Sport product that’s about a lot more than just straight-line speed. Although it does offer plenty of that.

There’s a Sport Differential at the back, RS Sports Exhaust System Plus with reduced sound deadening and a top speed increased to 290km/h (no 250km/h limiter).

Looks menacingly low even on factory settings. But you can go lower still.

It wears special 20-inch wheels, loads of black exterior detailing with carbon-finish trim outside and in the cabin, plus RS bucket seats and red-edged seatbelts.

Theoretically, the Competition Plus is a less versatile road car than the standard RS 4. But it might be a more excellent one anyway.

This is one Audi Sport product that’s about a lot more than just straight-line speed. Although it does offer plenty of that; the V6 is brutally efficient and in the sportier modes, you get some exciting pops and bangs from the fancy exhaust.

But it’s not an especially sonorous engine in the main and can even descend into a drone on constant-throttle running, so the extra noise became a special-occasion-only affair for us. Which is easy to achieve, because in addition to the standard drive modes you have two configurable RS shortcut settings on the steering wheel; if you want to have the powertrain dialed right up but the exhaust noise muted, you can do that… and save that setup.

Cabin more traditional than new-gen Audis, but beautifully put together as always.

Ah yes, the drive modes. With fixed-ratio steering and that manually adjustable suspension, there’s less for the drive modes to do. Which theoretically means the Competition Plus should be a less versatile road car. But it might be a more excellent one anyway.

The steering is light but pleasingly precise. The car comes from the factory on suspension settings that are intended to be a good compromise between on-road comfort and nimble handling and it certainly offers that. Day-to-day ride is surprisingly compliant for a car on slivers of performance rubber and the handling is truly engaging.

Still a properly practical wagon, which is the beauty of the RS 4 Avant.

Firm opinions on chassis performance might be redundant given the amount of manual adjustment you can make to the suspension (ride height, compression/rebound), but we suspect most owners will leave it as-is. If you do want to fiddle, there’s plenty of help in the owner’s manual on what to do and suggested settings.

A lot of this package is focused on delighting RS nerds and with good reason. Consider the heritage aspect of the RS 4 combined with the fact that this generation is right at the end of its life and you’re looking at a last hurrah for the B9 RS 4.

The last pure-petrol RS 4? Almost certainly.

Nobody’s suggesting the model won’t continue into a new generation, but it’ll likely be an RS 5 (the A4 replacement is now called the A5) and it’ll definitely be hybridised. Not there’s there’s anything wrong with that, but it does shine a light on this as a rather special execution of what’s probably the last RS 4 sans-electrification.

What are the key statistics for the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Plus?

The engine is standard RS 4, which is still very impressive: a 2.9-litre biturbo V6 with 331kW/600Nm. What's different for the Competition Plus is even more aggressive steering, transmission, suspension, tyres and exhaust.

Is the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Plus efficient?

That's not really the idea of this car, but a relatively small-capacity engine means it can be quite economical if used gently. The official figure is still in double figures, though: 10.6l/100km.

Is the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Plus good to drive?

This is a very driver-focused car, not least because of all the manual adjustment that's possible with the suspension. But even if you just leave it in the factory settings, it's a very entertaining car and worthy sign-off for the RS 4.

Is the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Plus practical?

That's the beauty of the RS 4 Avant: it has the performance and handling to chase high-performance coupes, but it's still an Audi A4 wagon, with all the space and practicality that brings.

What do we like about the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Plus?

It brings a load of heritage, it's very fast both in a straight line and around corners, it remains a truly practical wagon and the Competition Plus package makes it a very special addition to the RS 4 line.

What don’t we like about the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Plus?

It's a shame the engine couldn't have received a even a tiny power upgrade to set this car apart a bit more, the V6 soundtrack isn't as special as it could be, and you probably do need to access to a track to get the most out of it (or at least to experiment with that trick suspension).

What kind of person would the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition Plus suit?

Somebody who appreciates RS 4 Avant heritage and wants the last of the pure-ICE B9 model line.