This special edition Pagani Huayra 'Epitome' comes with a manual gearbox

Pagani has once again set the racetrack alight with the reveal of the Huayra Epitome, a unique hypercar boasting several firsts for the storied Italian brand.

Most notably, the Huayra Epitome features a manual gearbox, marking a significant departure from the automated transmissions typically found in the Huayra series. This one-off marvel will make its debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Long live the manual

The Huayra Epitome is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission from Xtrac, a notable shift for Pagani. This gearbox incorporates the latest triple-disc clutch technology, which improves torque transmission. An electronically managed differential and a racing-derived tripod joint system further enhance engine responsiveness.

This sophisticated setup is connected to a formidable twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 engine, sourced from Mercedes-AMG, delivering an impressive 635kW with 1100Nm of torque. This powerhouse enables the Epitome to reach an electronically limited top speed of 350km/h.

One-off delight

Engineers have revised the suspension geometry extensively to minimise dive during acceleration, pitch during braking and roll in corners.

The Epitome also features an active suspension system with a "super soft" mode, providing extra comfort on rough terrains. These enhancements ensure that the Huayra Epitome delivers a sublime driving experience, combining performance with comfort.

Visually, the Huayra Epitome is a striking vehicle.

Its blue carbon fibre body is not just for show; it incorporates several unique aerodynamic elements. The new front bumper with an integrated splitter increases downforce, complemented by larger intakes and new inner ducts. Exclusive lighting units and ventilated front fenders add to its distinctive appearance.

Meanwhile, the rear end features an integrated wing, aerodynamically optimised taillight covers, and a six-tip titanium exhaust system.

Epitome of luxury

Inside, the Epitome is as luxurious as it is performance-oriented.

The cabin is clad in carbon fibre, exuding a sense of modern elegance and sophistication. The forged aluminium monolithic wheels, inspired by an Imola coupe owned by the client, are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres, enhancing grip and performance while being incredibly lightweight.

The creation of the Huayra Epitome is a testament to Pagani's dedication to bespoke craftsmanship. The project is the result of a collaboration between Pagani's Grandi Complicazioni division and a single client. The conceptualisation phase alone took nine months, followed by ten months of meticulous design and development.

Pagani's CEO, Horacio Pagani, describes the Epitome as the "pinnacle of Pagani street cars," and it's easy to see why. This one-off hypercar is a masterpiece of engineering and design and a bold statement for bespoke luxury and cutting-edge tech.