Tesla owners are cleanest, who are the dirtiest?

A recent study has unveiled that Tesla owners maintain the cleanest cars among all vehicle owners.

This surprising revelation came from an extensive survey conducted by Scrap Car Comparison, which aimed to identify the car owners with the tidiest vehicles.

The study surveyed 1000 UK car owners, asking detailed questions about their car cleaning habits, frequency of cleaning, and the condition of their car interiors and exteriors.

Participants were asked to rate their cleanliness on a scale and share how often they engage in various cleaning activities.

Key findings

The study found that Tesla owners stand out significantly in their car cleaning routines.

The data revealed that Tesla drivers clean their cars more frequently and thoroughly compared to owners of other brands. This trend aligns with the premium status of Tesla vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y and the pride owners take in maintaining their investment.

Rankings of cleanest car owners

The survey results placed Tesla owners at the top of the rankings for the cleanest cars. Following closely behind were owners of Honda, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Audi vehicles.

These brands are known either for their premium market positioning or famed Japanese reliability, which might explain the meticulous care their owners take.

Least clean car owners

On the other end of the spectrum, the study identified the car owners with the least clean vehicles.

Owners of budget-friendly brands such as Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen, Kia and Hyundai report less frequent cleaning. These participants average around one cleaning per month, according to the study results.

This could be attributed to various factors including the lower cost of these vehicles and possibly a different set of priorities for their owners.

Preferred cleaning methods

The study also delved into the preferred cleaning methods among car owners. Tesla owners showed a marked preference for professional cleaning services, with many opting for regular detailing sessions to maintain their vehicles.

This was followed by using high-quality cleaning products and tools for personal cleaning. Many Tesla owners reported using eco-friendly cleaning solutions, aligning with the brand’s environmental ethos.

In contrast, owners of less clean cars typically relied on basic cleaning methods, often using conventional car wash services and generic cleaning products.

This difference in cleaning methods highlights the varying levels of investment car owners are willing to make in maintaining their vehicles.

Best ways to clean a car

For those looking to keep their cars in top condition, the study highlighted several effective cleaning methods.

Regularly washing the exterior using a two-bucket method can prevent scratches and swirl marks. Using microfibre towels for drying and polishing ensures a streak-free finish.

For the interior, vacuuming frequently and using appropriate cleaners for different surfaces, such as leather conditioners for seats and gentle cleansers for the dashboard, can maintain a fresh and tidy appearance.

The use of high-quality, eco-friendly cleaning products was recommended, as they are not only effective but also align with sustainable practices. Regular detailing, either professionally or at home, can help maintain the car’s appearance and value over time.