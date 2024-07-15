Tesla Model Y 'Juniper' refresh: what to expect in 2025

A recent Reddit post showcasing a peculiar Tesla Model Y clad in camo has reignited speculation about an imminent refresh, internally codenamed 'Juniper'.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated in June 2024 that no such refresh was planned for the year, some industry analysts believe a 2025 update is highly likely. The excitement is further fueled by Tesla's history of iterative improvement and the recent Model 3 'Highland' refresh, which could serve as a blueprint for the upcoming Model Y.

Model 3 'Highland' as a Blueprint

Tesla Model 3 'Highland'

The recent Model 3 'Highland' update offers strong clues about potential upgrades for the Model Y.

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 boasts a power increase to 380kW, achieving 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.9 seconds.

Aerodynamic enhancements, including a sleeker front end with a revised hood and low-profile headlights, contribute to improved efficiency.

Frequency response dampeners provide a smoother ride, while new tyres and wheels offer increased range and reduced noise.

Inside the cabin, ventilated seats and 360-degree acoustic glass create a more comfortable and quieter environment.

Passengers can enjoy a rear touchscreen display for entertainment, and the driver benefits from a simplified control layout, including a (much maligned) stalkless steering wheel with thumb buttons and a gear selector integrated into the main touchscreen. The audio experience is also elevated with an upgraded sound system.

A strategic necessity

Current Tesla Model Y

Joseph Yoon, consumer insights analyst at Edmunds, emphasises the importance of refreshing the Model Y to maintain its competitive edge in the expanding battery electric vehicle (BEV) market.

He states, "Tesla is now delivering vehicle volumes like a legacy automaker, and legacy automakers know that a fresh lineup is what keeps customers coming back." With rivals like the Polestar 2 and 3 SUVs aiming to challenge the Model Y's dominance, a refresh could be crucial for Tesla.

While some Reddit users speculate a Model Y refresh could arrive as early as November or December 2024, Elon Musk's previous statements and Tesla's typical product cycle make this unlikely.

However, a 2025 launch seems increasingly plausible. One Reddit user, claiming to have inside knowledge, suggests the Model Y refresh will share many upgrades with the Model 3 but may have unique exterior changes, including different headlights.

Recent reports also suggest that Tesla is working on significant battery upgrades for the Model Y, potentially increasing the range by up to 60%. These advancements in battery technology could be a major selling point for the upcoming 'Juniper' refresh.

New Zealand availability

While Tesla has not officially confirmed the Model Y 'Juniper' refresh, the evidence suggests it's on the horizon.

With the Model 3 'Highland' and new Model 3 Performance serving as a guide, we can anticipate a range of performance, comfort and tech upgrades, potentially including significant battery improvements. These enhancements will likely further solidify the Model Y's position as a leading electric SUV in an increasingly competitive market.

The new Model Y will also likely make its way to New Zealand, considering it was the country's best-selling EV last year and through the first half of 2024. It may only be a matter of time now before Kiwis get their hands on the new version.