Suzuki Cappuccino could return in 2027 with Toyota GR power

Compact sports car enthusiasts are in for a treat as rumours suggest the cult classic Suzuki Cappuccino could return after 26 years.

Suzuki's surprising model revival is a collaborative nod to nostalgia involving Toyota and Daihatsu, promising a blend of classic charm and modern engineering.

A bigger, mightier engine

The original Suzuki Cappuccino, produced from 1991 to 1998, was designed as a Kei car for the Japanese market. Its tiny dimensions and powertrain met Kei car regulations, and despite its modest output, it earned a loyal following for its fun-to-drive nature.

This new iteration, with nearly three times the power, is poised to capture the hearts of a new generation of drivers.

Unlike its predecessor, which sported a diminutive 657cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine, the new Suzuki Cappuccino is rumoured to house a significantly larger 1.3-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit.

According to Japan's Best Car magazine, this new power plant will be derived from the 1.6-litre turbo mill in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

However, it will be downsized to 1.3 litres and tuned to produce around 110kW. This marks a substantial increase from the original Cappuccino's output, which peaked at 47kW.

Compact and lightweight design

The new Cappuccino is expected to measure approximately 4000 mm in length, 1700 mm in width, and stand at just 1230 mm in height. With a wheelbase of 2480 mm, it retains the compact dimensions that made the original so beloved.

Additionally, the car is projected to weigh around 1100 kg, maintaining the lightweight profile essential for nimble handling and spirited driving.

This compact sports car will reportedly come with a choice between a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic.

However, the inclusion of the 1.3-litre engine in the Cappuccino is not solely for this model. The same engine will reportedly power a new entry-level sports car from Toyota, helping justify the development costs and promising a broader application of this exciting motor.

If the rumours hold true, the revived Suzuki Cappuccino could make its market debut in 2027, giving fans something to look forward to in the coming years.