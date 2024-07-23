Skoda Elroq EV-SUV makes surprise run at final stage of Tour de France

It's been teased a lot already, but Skoda's forthcoming Elroq EV-SUV made its public debut this month as it joined the final-stage time trial of the Tour de France cycle race.

Elroq is a compact SUV based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, making it a close relation of the Skoda Enyaq, VW ID.4/5 and Cupra Born. In essence, it's a pure-electric alternative to the existing Karoq SUV, so it will sit above the the forthcoming Epiq city SUV and below Enyaq in Skoda's EV lineup.

Perhaps the biggest news is that Skoda has not yet run out of names that start with "E" and end with "q".

Skoda is promising up to 560km range from this compact SUV.

While Elroq remained camouflaged for its TdF run, Skoda has revealed plenty about the new model already.

There will be at least four powertrain variants for Europe, ranging from a 55kWh battery to 82kWh, and power from 125kW to 220kW. The single-motor models will be RWD, as with other MEB vehicles.

Battery sizes range form 55kWh to 82kWh.

Skoda is claiming a massive 560km range for the most efficient model on the WLTP test cycle.

It will be the first Skoda to have the brand's new Modern Solid design look, with something called a Tech Deck Face grille section that incorporates the radar and front camera. Various interior Design Selections will incorporate recycled materials.

Under there somewhere is Modern Solid, Skoda's new design language.

Elroq will offer up to 470 litres cargo space, with the brand's signature Simply Clever ethos adding another 48 litres in minor storage.

Some media have already participated in pre-launch test drives for Elroq, although the cars remained camouflaged. TdF is the first event where the car has been actively shown off to the public by Skoda.

Skoda and Tour de France

Škoda Auto has been a partner of the the Tour for 21 years now, and will be providing the official TdF fleet until at least 2028.

Skoda's TdF race-director 'red cars' over the past 21 years.

It provided the organising team with 205 vehicles, including "red cars", an all-electric Enyaq and a new plug-in-hybrid Superb, that were used by the race director Christian Prudhomme to lead the peloton.

The overall TdF winner, Tadej Pogačar, received a crystal glass trophy created by Škoda Design, and Škoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer presented another green crystal trophy to Biniam Girmay, the points classification winner.