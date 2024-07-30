Pricing revealed for NZ-bound 2025 BMW 2 Series coupe

BMW New Zealand is set to launch an updated BMW 2 Series later this year, featuring key enhancements to the coupe's technology, styling and interior comfort.

The M240i xDrive, the sole variant available in New Zealand, will continue to be the flagship model. It will start at $115,900 when it arrives later this year, joining a slew of new BMW models for NZ.

Exterior and interior updates

The new BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive receives subtle yet impactful styling updates, including high-gloss black exterior mirror caps and an M badge in the lower air intake, emphasising its connection to the BMW M performance family. The addition of M high-gloss Shadow Line as standard equipment further enhances the car's premium aesthetic.

Customers can now choose from an expanded range of paint colours, including new additions Fire Red metallic and Skyscraper Grey, as well as Zandvoort Blue, previously exclusive to the BMW M2. New 19-inch double-spoke M light-alloy wheels in Jetblack or bi-colour finishes complete the exterior enhancements.

The interior of the updated 2 Series boasts the integration of BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect, providing intuitive and swift control of various functions such as air conditioning, seat heating and steering wheel heating. The cockpit design has been refined with fewer buttons and controls, and new control knobs for the air vents offer greater adjustability.

Ambient lighting now includes waterfall lighting integrated into the central air vents, offering nine colour themes to suit individual preferences. The M240i xDrive's sporty character is accentuated by red accents on the steering wheel and contrasting stitching in BMW M GmbH's signature colours.

Pricing and availability

"The updated BMW 2 Series Coupe includes an elevated base specification compared with the previous offering," stated BMW in its press release.

The updated 2025 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive comes standard with an array of features, including 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, adaptive M suspension, leather 'Vernasca' upholstery, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system. The luxury coupe retains its 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 285kW and 500Nm of torque.

With its potent performance, refined styling and advanced tech, the updated 2 Series is poised to continue its appeal to driving enthusiasts who appreciate a blend of luxury and sportiness.

BMW New Zealand says the new 2 Series will arrive before the end of the year. As previously mentioned, the new model will start at $115,900. The brand's other upcoming releases include the all-new X3 and the plug-in hybrid M5 sedan.