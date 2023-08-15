Opel Corsa-e gets $10k discount, now available for $49,990

Jet Sanchez

The Opel Corsa-e, now available for $49,990 (before the Clean Car Discount).

If the Opel Corsa-e has been unattainable for you with its $59,990 launch price, we've got good news: the small battery electric vehicle (BEV) has received a $10,000 price cut, giving it a runout price of $49,990.

Of course, with the Clean Car Discount applied, the price further sinks down to a much more affordable $42,975.

“We’re challenging our competitors and some of the new entrants on price - because we know we have the quality," said Noah Robertson, Commercial Manager at Opel New Zealand.

“The Corsa-e is a classic example of this. It is one of the most successful model lines of all time – close to 15 million units sold across six generations globally - now available as a Golden-Steering-Wheel winning EV with a range of 383KM for just $49,990 [plus on-road costs]," he added.

In our Opel Corsa-e review, we thought the small all-electric hatchback was engaging and fantastic to drive, with a comfortable interior to boot.

Corsa-e features a single electric motor delivering a healthy 100 kW with 260 Nm of torque. It packs a 50-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides 383 km of range on the WLTP cycle.

Its notable features include matrix LED headlights, a digital instrument display, a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera, and a infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It also gets advanced safety and driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

The repriced Opel Corsa-e is available now for $49,990 or $42,975 with the Clean Car Discount.

