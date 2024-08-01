New Pagani Utopia Roadster is a 635kW open-top hypercar

Pagani's Utopia hypercar gets an open-top sibling, the Utopia Roadster.

The Pagani Utopia Roadster has arrived as the latest masterpiece from the renowned Italian automaker.

This open-top, combustion-powered hypercar embodies Pagani's pursuit of perfection, blending cutting-edge technology with timeless design.

Open-top Utopia

Pagani Utopia Roadster

The Utopia Roadster comes two years after Pagani unveiled the original Utopia coupe, giving buyers more choice than before.

Yes, it's the age-old debate among car enthusiasts: open or closed cabin?

Pagani's answer is both. The Utopia Roadster offers the freedom of open-air driving without compromising the performance and agility of the coupe, as Pagani has equipped the hypercar with the option of a removable hardtop or a stowable soft top.

Pagani Utopia Roadster

The Utopia Roadster's design largely mirrors the coupe, retaining its captivating butterfly doors and sculpted rear deck. The interior receives subtle updates, including unique floor mats and a redesigned key.

The Utopia Roadster tips the scales at a mere 1280kg, matching the coupe's weight. This feat of engineering is achieved through the extensive use of advanced composite materials and a redesigned monocoque chassis, ensuring rigidity and strength without adding unnecessary bulk.

Heartstopping performance

Pagani Utopia Roadster

Powering the Utopia Roadster is an AMG-derived 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine with a scorching 635kW/1100Nm. There are no hybrids here, as the pure petrol engine sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed gearbox provided by Xtrac. Manual and automatic variants are available, complemented by an electronic differential.

The Utopia Roadster is also the first production car to feature Pirelli's innovative Cyber Tyre, a sensor system that allows the tyres to communicate with the vehicle, enhancing safety and performance.

Pricing and availability

Pagani Utopia Roadster

The Pagani Utopia Roadster will make its global debut during this year's Monterey Car Week, fitted with the optional Sport Pack configuration.

This package further emphasises the hypercar's sporty character with lightweight seats, a titanium exhaust system and aerodynamic enhancements. Pagani will offer a wide array of customisation options for the Utopia Roadster, ensuring no two examples are alike.

To that end, Pagani plans to produce a limited run of just 130 Utopia Roadsters, each with an eye-watering starting price of €3.1 million (around NZ$5.6 million).

Gallery

