New Citroen C3 Aircross SUV unveiled with 3-row EV option

Citroen has officially launched the second-generation C3 Aircross, showcasing a substantial evolution in design and functionality.

This latest iteration adopts a more robust, boxy appearance while introducing an optional seven-seat configuration, defying standard practice in the mini SUV segment.

Expanded dimensions

The new C3 Aircross has undergone a notable transformation with a wheelbase extension, specifically designed to accommodate a third row of seats.

This change increases the overall length of the vehicle by 240mm to 4390 mm, ensuring that even third-row passengers can enjoy ample headroom without the need to crouch, thanks to a more upright rear window design.

Versatile powertrain options

Citroen continues to offer a diverse range of powertrains with the new C3 Aircross. Prospective buyers can choose from traditional combustion engines, hybrid systems, and a fully electric option dubbed e-C3.

The electric variant is particularly noteworthy, equipped with a 115kW motor that promises a range exceeding 402km.

Family ties

While the C3 Aircross shares the updated ‘Smart’ CMP platform with the smaller C3 hatchback, it distinguishes itself with a unique square-jawed front design that integrates Citroen's new corporate logo into the grille.

This design language has already been seen in Citroen’s lineup but comes with specific adaptations for the Aircross, such as unique door handles and a grille pattern inspired by the brand’s iconic double-chevron badge.

Competitive edge

The C3 Aircross stands out in a crowded market with its claim of the largest wheelbase in its class.

As Citroen prepares to roll out the C3 Aircross across Europe later this year, prospective buyers await further details about the configurations, interior design, and additional features.

For now, the current-spec Citroen C3 Aircross remains available in New Zealand, priced from $42,990 (before ORC) for the Shine variant.