New cheapest Tesla model reportedly possible in India

Tesla has long been on a mission to accelerate clean-car adoption. Since day one, Elon Musk and pals have been executing this strategy by producing increasingly more affordable vehicles.

It started with the Roadster, which, nearly 15 years ago, sold for around $100,000 USD (around $161,000). Four years later came the Model S, which started at below $60,000 USD (around $96,500).

But after working on two more SUVs, one more car, a semi, and a controversial ute, Tesla might be ready to launch its cheapest car yet.

Reuters has reported that representatives from Tesla will soon meet with the Indian government to discuss building a factory for low-cost electric vehicles. Tesla reportedly plans on selling the units both locally and outside India.

Tesla representatives also described the vehicle as being 25 per cent cheaper than its current lowest-cost option: Model 3, which sells in New Zealand starting at $62,500.

That means the new vehicle would only cost around $24,000 USD (around $38,600). When converted, that figure would position the new Tesla as the cheapest EV in the land, cheaper even than the upcoming MG4 Excite at $39,975 (plus on-road costs).

Other details have been scarce, but rumours have circulated alleging the new model will evoke a downsized Model Y. It will also likely come with a lower-capacity battery pack (and therefore range) to keep costs down.

Neither Tesla nor the Indian government has said much more, but we'll be following closely for more. After all, Musk has repeatedly promised a more affordable (and smaller) model is coming.

And while price cuts on existing models have tided some Kiwi fans over, we doubt it's enough to win over many folks waiting for something like this.