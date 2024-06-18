Mini Aceman EV: pricing and specs revealed for NZ

Mini New Zealand has introduced its first all-electric model, the much-awaited Aceman, set to join the brand's lineup in the final quarter of 2024.

This new addition marks a significant step in Mini's all-electric future, showcasing the brand's pledge to sustainability and innovative design.

Exclusive electric power

The NZ-spec Mini Aceman will be available in two variants: the Aceman E and the Aceman SE.

Both models feature exclusively electric powertrains, with the Aceman E priced starting at $63,990 and the Aceman SE at $69,990.

The Aceman E features a 38.5kWh net battery capacity, delivering 135kW and 290Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds and offering up to 310km of range.

In contrast, the Aceman SE boasts a 49.2kWh net battery capacity, generating 160kw/330 Nm. This model accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.1 seconds and provides a range of up to 406km.

Both variants support DC fast charging, with the Aceman E compatible with a 75kW charging rate, achieving a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 28 minutes, while the Aceman SE supports a 95kW rate, achieving the same charge in 31 minutes.

Design and features

Adopting Mini's new design philosophy, 'Charismatic Simplicity', the Aceman features dynamic contours and a broad stance.

The distinctive octagonal headlights and a clean silhouette highlight its contemporary aesthetic. The Aceman’s five-door crossover design ensures ample space, comfortably seating five passengers. The rear seats can be folded in a 60:40 split, expanding the luggage capacity from 300 to 1005 litres.

Inside, the electric vehicle (EV) continues to impress with a 240mm round OLED central display, a remodelled toggle bar, and a contemporary steering wheel. The interior is adorned with recycled materials, including a tactile knit and Vescin vegan leather, ensuring comfort and style while maintaining environmental consciousness.

The standard panoramic glass roof enhances the spacious feel and highlights the sustainable materials used throughout the cabin.

Advanced tech

The MINI Aceman comes equipped with the latest driving assistance technologies and digital features. The central display introduces the Mini Experience Mode, which offers eight selectable modes, each enhancing the driving experience with unique sounds, visuals, and colours.

The Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant, activated by saying 'Hey Mini' or using the steering wheel button, allows for voice control of various functions, adding convenience and personalisation.

Both the Aceman E and SE include adaptive cruise control, parking assistant plus with surround view, automatic speed limit assistant, and steering and lane control assistant as standard.

The SE variant also features a Harman/Kardon premium sound system and John Cooper Works seats with electric adjustment and memory function.

MINI's dedication to sustainability is evident in the Aceman’s design and production. From 2024, MINI will be 100 per cent leather-free and chrome-free, offering new sustainable options for interior trims and exterior highlights.

The light alloy wheels are manufactured using up to 70 per cent recycled aluminium, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to traditional methods. Interior surfaces, vehicle floors, and floor mats are made from at least 90 per cent recycled polyester, significantly reducing production greenhouse emissions.

New Zealand availability

As previously stated, the all-electric Mini Aceman will be available in New Zealand towards the end of 2024.

Pricing starts at $63,990 for the base Aceman E, with the higher Aceman SE starting at $69,990.