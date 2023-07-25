MG slashes prices on PHEVs and long-range EV

As we mentioned in our last long-term report on our MG ZS EV, MG Motor New Zealand has slashed the price of the long-range version of the popular small EV, bringing it down to a more palatable $59,990 (from $64,990), giving it a post-rebate price of $52,975.

But now the company has dropped the prices on its HS PHEV models as well, with the MG HS PHEV Excite now costing $49,990 (a drop of $3000,which reduces further to $45,965 after the rebate is applied) and the MG HS PHEV Essence is $56,990, down $1000 (dropping to $51,965 post rebate).

“MG was the original champion of making electric motoring affordable for everyone with the 2020 launch of the original MG ZS EV, the first electric car to be available locally for less than $50,000,” said Arek Zywot, MG New Zealand Country Manager.

“Since then, we have introduced the HS PHEV, an updated ZS EV and a new Long Range model, as well as become the first brand to announce a sub-$40,000 post-rebate new full EV with the MG4 51kWh Excite.

“This new pricing action makes the price of a new MG ZS EV Long Range and MG HS PHEV Excite or Essence even more compelling.”

This company recently announced local pricing for the forthcoming MG4, which will be the first new EV on sale in New Zealand to drop under the $40k mark post rebate, with the entry level MG4 Excite 51kWh costing $46,990 pre-rebate. The 64kWh Excite model will cost $51,990, while the 64kWh mid-spec Essence will land at $54,990. The top-spec 77kWh Essence Long Range will top out at $63,990.