A traditional sports car company without a sports car. That has been MG’s issue lately, according to Peter Ciao, CEO of MG Australia and New Zealand - at least the modernised, SAIC-era version of the MG company, that’s made itself famous recently more for EV and hybrid Chinese-made SUVs than for semi-reliable, fun British sports cars.

MG Cyberster, unveiled in Sydney yesterday, July 22, 2024

But all that’s about to change with the local unveiling of the MG Cyberster, the modern company’s all new, all electric, two-seat, two-door sports car. And what a pair of doors they are, with electric scissor doors, to add to the full suite of new, exciting and dramatic.

And what a way to celebrate 100 years! OK, while the brand and ownership may have varied over that century, MG’s centennial present is the Cyberster: all-wheel drive, fully electric and capable of a scorching time to 100km/h, of just 3.2 seconds: same as a McLaren F1.

Establishing a new genre, and a little like a modern-day Tesla Roadster (that launched 16 years ago), the MG Cyberster is a something completely different from the brand that’s been recently famous for the ZS EV, and the reigning DRIVEN Car of the Year-winning, the MG4. Not forgetting the sizzling MG4 Xpower.

Cyberster shares the same basic AWD EV underpinnings with MG4 XPower

Using the same basic modular chassis as the MG4, the Cyberster is low and long, with a bonnet that looks like it’s hiding an inline six, almost BMW Z4 in proportions.

But underneath is an all-electric drivetrain, with the same 77kWh battery as the MG4, with up to 144kW charging speed.

MG New Zealand will launch with just the one model: all-wheel drive, a to-be-confirmed range of 444km, and bragging numbers of 375kW and 725Nm. And pushing a kerb weight around 1985kg.

It has twin motors, one each front and rear, so draws comparisons to the MG4 XPower in a stylish, angular, two-door body with a modest boot.

There’s a lot going on and to take in, both outside and in. As the scissor doors pop open with a button, they also have sensors to avoid embarrassing uppercuts, so you have to stand to the rear a step, and then it’s an easy ingress, with the door closing via a button on the centre console.

There’s a three-screen dash, almost like a sim racer set-up, with lots of information spread across and configurable, well, almost everything. Lots more to absorb than the few minutes we had.

There’s even a fourth screen for HVAC, and they are all crisp and sharp resolution. Sounds is equally sharp with an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

Everything feels like a quality build, even in this pre-production right-hand driver version, with soft touch points and neat trimming combining with the abundance of technology, steering wheel dials and controls, and simple smarts like a vertical pocket for your phone.

The electric roof takes just 14 seconds to raise, and can be done up to 50km/h.

It’s just-enough inside for a six-footer, with some storage behind the seats for bags, and octagonal themes throughout to reinforce the brand. Plus a special 100 year anniversary marking on the exterior sill.

It’s a bigger car in person that it looks in pics, considering that the wheels are 20-inch diameter, with 245/40 front and 275/35 rear Pirelli P Zero tyres.

There are drive modes, too: Comfort, Custom, Sport, Track – which tweak the level of steering assistance, accelerator mapping, torque distribution between front and rear axles and even the climate control. Plus, a launch control mode, that enables in Sport mode, ESC off, both pedals mashed, and a blue rocket icon appearing on the dash.

When will the MG Cyberster arrive in NZ?

The MG Cyberster is set to arrive in New Zealand in the fourth-quarter of 2024.

How much will the MG Cyberster cost?

While MG Australia has offered a wide window between $100,000-$130,000AUD, we suspect the Cyberster will be priced around NZ$120,000 later in the year, in a choice of five colours, and two roof colours in red or black.

It is a small shame then, that the entry level rear-wheel drive version isn’t earmarked for our market as yet, which would be naturally cheaper, likely sub-$100k, and arguably just as much fun if a little slower, but Ciao says he will let the market feedback and provide input for the future variants: “As it’s (the AWD model) is our own halo car for the brand, rear-wheel drive is not on the cards at the moment, but we will assess as time goes on.”

However, Ciao adds that MG has no volume expectations, and adds that current orders are in the “tens”.

Additionally, it’s a logical addition for a coupe version in the future, as previewed by the recent MG Cyber GTS prototype that ran at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. All future options, according to Ciao.

With the all-electric Porsche Boxster potentially due for 2025, the MG Cyberster is set to establish the EV convertible sportscar segment, and do it with a model that is the halo for the brand, and modern, electric affordable sports cars.

BREAK IT DOWN

MG CYBERSTER

BATTERY: 77kWh, two electric motors

POWER: 275kW/725Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed, AWD

0-100KM/H: 3.2sec

ECONOMY: 16.8kWh/100km, max charge rate 144kW

RANGE: 444km (WLTP)

PRICE: $110,000-$130,000(est)