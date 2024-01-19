Mazda forms expert team for advancing rotary engine tech

Mazda's iconic rotary engine, a symbol of the Japanese marque's innovative spirit, has made a remarkable comeback.

After a hiatus of over a decade, the rotary engine reappeared in 2023, not in the form of a high-octane sports car, but as a range extender in the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.

This development, while different from what enthusiasts might have expected, signals Mazda's commitment to evolving automotive technology.

Promising development

At the recent Tokyo Auto Salon, Mazda President and CEO Masahiro Moro shared the exciting news that could fuel the hopes of rotary engine aficionados.

Starting 1 February, Mazda will form a specialised team dedicated to advancing rotary engine technology. Though Moro did not detail specific projects, his speech, focused largely on the much-discussed Iconic SP Concept, hinted at future possibilities.

"In order to break through the challenges of the carbon-neutral era, rotary engine engineers... will reunite,” Moro stated. “It is not so easy, but I hope we can take a step forward into a new chapter of insatiable challenge.”

This commitment to innovation underlines Mazda's intention to push the boundaries of engine technology, blending traditional expertise with cutting-edge advancements.

Mazda Iconic SP: an enigmatic rotary sports car

Despite the buzz around the Iconic SP Concept, Moro refrained from confirming its production. His gratitude towards the enthusiastic response to the concept was evident: "I am very happy and deeply moved... With your encouragement, we are launching a rotary engine development group on February 1 to move closer to this dream.”

Speculation about the Iconic SP's production future is rife. Should it transition from concept to production, it might feature a twin-rotor setup, acting as a generator in conjunction with electric motors. The concept version boasts an impressive 272kW, though the specifics of its motor setup remain undisclosed.

Mazda's balancing act

Mazda's latest move is a delicate balancing act between honouring its storied history with the rotary engine and embracing the future of automotive technology.

The decision to integrate the rotary engine into a range-extending application, as seen in the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV, demonstrates a sensible approach to environmental concerns while keeping the rotary spirit alive.

The formation of a dedicated rotary engine team signals a significant investment in this unique technology, promising to blend Mazda's heritage with modern demands for sustainability and performance.