Mazda CX-80 hybrid SUV revealed: now there are three (large Mazda crossovers, that is)

Mazda has revealed the next of its Large Architecture SUVs, the CX-80. It fits in between the 5-seat CX-60 and 7-seat CX-90 (just like it says on the badge) and is confirmed for New Zealand launch in the second half of this year.

Still confused? You won't be after we tell you that the CX-80 is essentially a 7-seat version of the CX-60, but riding on the longer wheelbase of the CX-90 to accommodate the extra chairs.

Think of the 60 and 80 as Mazda's European-style models in 5 and 7-seat configurations; the 90 is bigger (wider, especially) still, and is designed more for the US market. Note the new model's frontal styling is borrowed from the smaller SUV, rather than the larger.

Same 241kW/500Nm PHEV powertrain as the CX-60.

While the CX-90 is only available with Mazda's throaty straight-six mild-hybrid engine in NZ, the new CX-80 will pick up the CX-60's plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor making 241kW/500Nm. AWD (with the Large Architecture's characteristic rear-drive bias) is standard.

Final details on powertrain options and pricing will be revealed later in the year, but we're going out on a limb to say it will slide in/overlap somewhere between the CX-60 ($78,990-$90,990) and CX-90 ($92,990).