Lexus LBX Morizo RR with GR power confirmed for New Zealand

This is it. Lexus New Zealand has confirmed it is bringing the highly anticipated LBX Morizo RR to the local market.

Famously revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January, this new high-performance Lexus inherits the powertrain of Toyota's GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

The LBX Morizo RR becomes a thrilling addition to the LBX range, developed under the close watch of Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda, also known among motorsport circles as 'Morizo'.

A master driver's touch

The Lexus LBX Morizo RR is the brainchild of Toyoda, a passionate car enthusiast and racer who believes that smaller cars can be just as luxurious and fun to drive as larger ones.

Toyoda's personal touch is evident in every aspect of the car, from its peppy engine to its refined interior.

The vehicle features a distinct design with wider body-coloured wheel arches, 19-inch Super Gloss Black Metallic alloy wheels and a lowered driver's hip point for a more engaging driving experience.

Performance and precision

Under the bonnet, the LBX Morizo RR borrows from the Gazoo Racing range with its turbocharged 1.6-litre, inline three-cylinder engine that delivers 206kW and 390Nm of torque.

This power is channelled to all four wheels through an electronically controlled system and a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission, ensuring optimal performance and handling.

The car's body, suspension, brakes and tyres have all been tuned for performance, with aerodynamic enhancements derived from Lexus Pathfinder Air Racing technologies.

'Casual luxury'

Despite its high-performance capabilities, the LBX Morizo RR doesn't compromise on comfort or luxury.

Toyoda describes it as his "casual luxury" car, as comfortable as his favourite sneakers. The interior features semi-aniline leather and Ultrasuede accented sports seats, aluminium sports pedals and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system.

New Zealand pricing and availability

The new Lexus LBX Morizo RR will be available in New Zealand later this year, with pricing details to be announced at a later date. Deliveries are expected to begin by February 2025.

Customers can choose from four two-tone exterior colours: White Nova, Cobalt, Emotional Red and Sonic Shade, all with an Ebony black painted roof. A single-tone Graphite Black option is also available.