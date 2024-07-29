BMW NZ reveals pricing and specs for new M2 coupe

BMW New Zealand has revealed the pricing and specifications for the updated and more potent M2 Coupe, which is set to arrive locally later this year.

The refreshed rear-wheel drive sports coupe gets a substantial power increase to supplement some well-rounded performance and tech updates, with the range starting at $146,500.

Augmented performance

The new BMW M2 Coupe's straight-six M TwinPower Turbo engine now generates 353kW, a 15kW boost from its predecessor.

The automatic variant also enjoys a peak torque increase from 550Nm to 600Nm. Enhancements in throttle mapping and response across all drive modes ensure quicker reactions to acceleration commands.

These improvements translate to faster acceleration times, with the manual transmission variant achieving 0 to 100km/h in 4.2 seconds (a 0.1-second improvement) and the eight-speed M Steptronic Sport transmission variant reaching the same speed in 4.0 seconds (a tenth of a second faster).

Design and tech enhancements

The new M2 Coupe retains its aggressive styling but offers a wider array of paint finishes, including Sao Paulo Yellow, Fire Red metallic, Portimao Blue metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic. A new M light-alloy wheel design in a double-spoke silver finish is also available.

Inside, the revised cockpit features a new M leather steering wheel with a flat-bottomed rim, modified spokes and a red centre marker. Vernasca leather upholstery, standard on New Zealand models, can now be ordered in a red/black bi-colour variant and lightweight M Carbon bucket seats are available as an option.

The BMW M2 now incorporates the latest BMW iDrive control/operation system based on BMW Operating System 8.5. The cockpit has been redesigned for improved functionality, with new adjustment controls for the air vents allowing for precise airflow regulation.

Pricing and availability

The 2025 BMW M2 Coupe will be available with a comprehensive list of standard features, including adaptive cruise control, adaptive LED headlights and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Optional extras include a manual transmission, M Compound brakes in red, M Carbon bucket seats and an M Alcantara steering wheel.

The 2025 BMW M2 Coupe line-up includes two variants: the M2 with a six-speed manual transmission, priced from $146,500, and the M2 with an eight-speed automatic transmission with the same starting price. The new M2 will be available in New Zealand in Q4 of this year.

In related news, BMW New Zealand also recently revealed the pricing for two more of its upcoming models: the all-new X3 SUV and the beefier M5 plug-in hybrid performance sedan.