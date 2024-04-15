BMW Group has sold 1 million battery electric vehicles

BMW Group has announced the delivery of its one-millionth battery electric vehicle (BEV). This milestone highlights the German carmaker's commitment to its EV growth trajectory amidst a challenging and dynamic global market.

Strong sales across segments

BMW iX1

In the first quarter of 2024, BMW Group reported a 1.1 per cent increase in overall vehicle deliveries, amounting to 594,671 units.

The surge was led notably by a 27.9 per cent increase in the delivery of BEVs, with 82,700 units sold worldwide.

Jochen Goller, a board member responsible for Customer, Brands, and Sales, remarked, "With the delivery of its one-millionth fully-electric vehicle since the market launch of the BMW i3, we have reached an important milestone that confirms the attractiveness of our product portfolio."

The sales of BEVs showed a balanced performance across all major regions, proving the global appeal of BMW's electric offerings.

Europe, in particular, saw a robust increase of 5.5 per cent in deliveries, with 227,784 BMW and Mini vehicles reaching customers.

Leading the charge

The first quarter also saw significant demand for BMW's latest electric models. The BMW i4, iX3, iX1, iX and the luxurious i7 were among the most popular, with the newly launched BMW iX2 also receiving positive customer feedback. "Our flexibility in offering a choice of drivetrain technologies allows us to meet rapidly changing customer requirements effectively," Goller added.

BMW M GmbH, renowned for high-performance models, continues to integrate electrification into its lineup. Sales in this segment grew by 3.6 per cent, with new electrified performance models like the i7 M70 and i5 M60 gaining traction among enthusiasts looking for both luxury and sustainability.

As BMW Group navigates the market, it remains committed to expanding its EV lineup. The upcoming months will see the launch of new models, including the fully electric versions of the Mini Cooper and the Mini Aceman, catering to diverse demographics.