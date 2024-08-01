Audi unleashes all-new A6 e-tron lineup

Audi has officially unleashed the all-new A6 e-tron, staking its claim anew in the luxury midsize segment.

Available in both Sportback and Avant configurations, the next-generation A6 e-tron sheds its combustion-powered counterpart in favour of all-electric drivetrains.

Electric only

Audi A6 Sportback e-tron Performance

Built on the bespoke PPE architecture, the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron offers three powertrain options at launch, with additional rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options to follow.

The entry-level A6 e-tron Performance features a single electric motor (RWD) producing 270kW. A dual electric motor setup generating 315kW is available in the A6 e-tron quattro (AWD).

2025 Audi S6 Sportback e-tron

The more powerful S6 e-tron boasts a rear-biased AWD system delivering 307kW, increasing to 405kW with launch control. It accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 240km/h.

All A6 e-tron models are equipped with a 100kWh (94.4 kWh net) floor-mounted battery pack. The 800V architecture supports 270kW DC charging. The A6 e-tron boasts an impressive range of up to 750km, while the S6 e-tron offers up to 750km, depending on the body style.

Sleek design

Audi A6 Avant e-tron

The production A6 e-tron closely resembles its 2021 and 2022 concept versions. Minor refinements include modified split headlights and a more pronounced black grille surround.

Other notable additions are the traditional door handles and wider wraparound taillights. Audi boasts eight distinct digital lightning signatures for the high-tech Matrix LEDs and second-gen OLED units, enhancing the car's visual appeal.

Audi A6 Avant e-tron

Audi says it put extra attention into the new A6 e-tron's aerodynamics, making it the most aerodynamic Audi to date.

The Sportback version boasts an impressive drag coefficient of 0.21 Cd, surpassing direct rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan (0.22 Cd) and the BMW i5 (0.23 Cd). The A6 Avant e-tron claims the title of the most aerodynamic estate in its class with a drag coefficient of 0.24 Cd.

High-end tech and comfort

Inside the new Audi A6 e-tron

The new A6 e-tron interior mostly mirrors the Audi Q6 e-tron, featuring a trio of massive screens with an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen and a 10.9-inch passenger display. Two additional screens serve as virtual mirrors and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) enhances safety and convenience.

Optional features include a panoramic glass roof with adjustable opacity, a four-zone automatic AC system with fragrance dispenser and ionizer and a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 20 speakers.

Pricing and availability

The Audi A6 e-tron will be available for order in Europe starting this September, with prices in Germany starting at €75,600 (around NZ$138,000) for the A6 Sportback e-tron Performance and €99,500 (NZ$181,700) for the S6 Sportback e-tron. The Avant body style is available for both models with an additional €1650 (NZ$3000).

Audi New Zealand has yet to announce local launch details, specifications and pricing, but we should know more at a later date.