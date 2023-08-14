Audi R8 sings swan song, to take one last lap at Laguna Seca

Late last year, Audi officially confirmed it would end production of the iconic R8 after the 2023 model year.

Now we've learned the sports coupe will say goodbye to fans with one last lap at Weathertec Raceway Laguna Seca during Monterey Car Week 2023. More than that, Audi is taking this opportunity to showcase its electrified e-tron lineup.

This Thursday, 17 August, Audi will display two R8 V10 performance coupes at the Legends of Autobahn event in Pacific Grove, California. The entire Audi e-tron range will also be present, including RS e-tron GT coupe, Q4 Sportback e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, and Q8 e-tron SUVs.

Two days later, on Saturday, 19 August, the R8 V10 models will be on display at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca raceway. Tom Kristensen, the winningest Le Mans racer, will be behind the wheel of an Audi RS e-tron GT pace car as R8 takes its final lap on the famous race track.

R8 designer Frank Lamberty, who has created unique wraps for the two V10 examples, will also be at the event to meet attendees. The wraps will reportedly nod to R8's celebrated history as a road car and GT3 competitor.

While the R8 is on its way out, Audi is working on its electrified replacement. Tentatively named "Rnext," the battery electric vehicle (BEV) has no release date nor specs, with only rumours backing its existence - for now.