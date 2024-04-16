Alpine Alpenglow hydrogen hypercar set for wild track debut

The alluring Alpine Alpenglow hypercar is set to captivate the world with its upcoming debut at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Belgium.

Slated for a static debut on May 10, followed by a dynamic demo on May 11, the Alpenglow flaunts a bold new styling direction for Alpine, which can only be matched in audacity by its hydrogen combustion engine.

The Alpenglow marks a notable milestone in the French carmaker's mission to blend ultra-sporty aesthetics with sustainable innovation - on and off the track.

Alpine Alpenglow takes off

The choice of Spa-Francorchamps, known for its rigorous demands on both driver and vehicle, highlights Alpine's often underappreciated technical prowess. "Alpenglow embodies the brand's design and sustainable innovation ambitions for ultra-sporty road and track cars," according to Alpine.

Demonstrating this cutting-edge hypercar on such a challenging circuit shows Alpine might be ready to showcase its wares at the highest levels of motorsport.

Why the Alpine venture matters globally

With plans to enter the American market by 2027, Alpine is not just expanding its geographical footprint but also its model lineup, with seven new vehicles on the horizon.

Known for the compact yet formidable A110, Alpine positions itself as a formidable contender in the sports car domain, directly challenging competitors like the Porsche 718 Boxster.

The Alpenglow, inheriting design elements from the Alpine A4810 concept, promises to further enrich this lineage.

Hydrogen power in the spotlight

Alpine Alpenglow in 2022 / WikiGenesis, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Despite existing hurdles, particularly infrastructure development, Alpine’s commitment to hydrogen signals a broader industry trend.

Alongside auto giants like BMW and Toyota, Alpine is exploring hydrogen as a viable alternative to traditional petrol engines and purely electric solutions.

This aligns with the industry-wide argument - led most prominently by Toyota and its outspoken chairman, Akio Toyoda - that the future of mobility requires a diversified approach rather than a singular focus on fully electric vehicles.

The upcoming debut of the Alpenglow not only offers a glimpse into the future aesthetics of Alpine but also serves as a litmus test for the viability of hydrogen combustion engines in high-performance vehicles.