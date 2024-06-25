Mazda's popular CX-5 SUV is set for a significant upgrade for its next generation with the introduction of hybrid technology.

This move comes hot on the heels of Mazda's renewed commitment to internal combustion engines (ICE), teaming up once again with fellow Japanese makers Toyota and Subaru on next-generation engines.

The upcoming next-gen CX-5 could reap the benefits of that partnership, likely to the tune of increased power and efficiency. Here's everything else you can expect from the new Mazda CX-5.

Hybrid power: a new frontier

Mazda has confirmed that the next CX-5 will feature a proprietary hybrid powertrain. This will be a significant departure from the current model, which relies solely on petrol and diesel.

The new hybrid system is expected to be based on Mazda's 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine, paired with electric motor assistance to enhance performance and fuel efficiency.

And unlike Mazda's previous hybrid model collaborations with Toyota, the CX-5 hybrid will utilise an in-house developed system.

This hybrid setup aims to deliver robust power output, likely exceeding 150kW, and improved torque, offering a driving experience that balances efficiency and on-road dynamism​.

Notably, Mazda will continue to offer ICE versions of the next-gen CX-5. The new model is expected to retain its current 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine as the base powertrain.

Additionally, the turbocharged 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine will also be available, providing an option for higher performance. The hybrid model will likely become the top-spec option.

Design and tech upgrades

Apart from the powertrain department, the new CX-5 is expected to undergo notable design updates while maintaining the elegant and athletic 'Kodo' design aesthetic Mazda has cultivated for over a decade.

To that end, anticipate a sleeker, more aerodynamic body with refined lines, a larger grille and updated LED lighting all around.

Inside, the CX-5 is well overdue for a more modern and tech-centric cabin. Enhancements will include a larger infotainment screen, potentially up to 12.3 inches, equipped with the latest Mazda Connect system for improved connectivity and user experience.

Higher quality materials, better seating comfort, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are also expected to be part of the package​​. Overall, significant bits of Mazda's newer and more premium SUVs, the CX-60 and CX-90, are likely to trickle down to the new CX-5 this year.

Mazda CX-5 in New Zealand

The second-gen Mazda CX-5 continues to be a top-selling vehicle in New Zealand despite being seven years old, even ranking eighth in sales in May 2024. This enduring, if not surprising, popularity underscores the model's strong market presence and customer loyalty.

The advent of a hybrid variant is likely to boost its appeal further, attracting more environmentally conscious buyers while maintaining (and exceeding) the performance and reliability of models past.

In a competitive compact SUV market, the all-new CX-5 hybrid will face known rivals like the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Honda CR-V Hybrid.

Mazda's unique blend of design, driving enjoyment and now electrified efficiency is expected to carve out a significant niche. By combining Mazda's Skyactiv technology with hybrid tech, the CX-5 aims to offer a compelling alternative to its competitors​.

While Mazda has not announced an exact release date, the next-gen Mazda CX-5 hybrid is anticipated to debut as part of the third-generation lineup of this SUV, with recent reports claiming a global reveal as soon as the end of the year or early in 2025. But Mazda New Zealand has made it clear that no launch date has been set in stone.

In any case, the new Mazda CX-5 will be part of the brand's broader strategy to electrify its lineup, with several hybrid and electric models planned for the near future​.