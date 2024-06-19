All-new BMW X3 breaks cover, set for NZ in early 2025

BMW has unveiled the fourth-generation BMW X3, and it's coming to New Zealand in early 2025.

With reimagined styling, more advanced powertrains and cutting-edge tech additions, the new X3 promises a blend of luxury, sportiness and versatility in a premium SUV package.

Enhanced dimensions and design

The next-gen BMW X3 boasts an increase in dimensions, measuring 4755mm in length and 1920mm in width, while being 25mm lower, enhancing its dynamic stance.

The redesigned exterior features a prominent split kidney grille with BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting, L-shaped adaptive LED headlights and T-shaped LED taillights, all contributing to its bold and distinctive look.

BMW has made significant improvements in the agility and stability of the new X3. The SUV features a lighter yet stiffer body, a wider rear track and bespoke chassis and control systems.

Adaptive suspension, standard on both variants, sharpens handling and enhances ride comfort, ensuring a balanced driving experience.

The interior of the new X3 combines premium materials with sustainable choices. Standard features include electrically adjustable heated sport seats upholstered in Veganza, a material requiring 85% fewer CO2 emissions compared to traditional leather.

The cabin also features a high-definition BMW Curved Display, BMW Interaction Bar and a new-look gear selector lever, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics.

Advanced powertrains

At launch, BMW New Zealand will offer two variants: the X3 20d xDrive and the high-performance X3 M50 xDrive.

The X3 20d xDrive is equipped with a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 145kW and 400Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.

On the other hand, the X3 M50 xDrive features a 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder petrol engine, delivering an impressive 293kW and 580Nm, achieving a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 4.6 seconds.

Upgraded tech

The new X3 integrates the latest BMW iDrive system with Operating System 9 and QuickSelect functionality, allowing for intuitive control of various functions.

An advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) comes standard, including front collision warning, steering and lane control assistant, and Parking Assistant Plus with a surround-view camera.

Additionally, the Live Cockpit Professional features a head-up display (HUD) and augmented view for enhanced driving convenience.

Production and availability

The all-new 2025 BMW X3 will be manufactured at the BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the US, with additional production at the BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in South Africa starting in 2025.

Pricing and detailed specifications will be announced in July, with New Zealand customer deliveries expected in Q1 2025.

The next-gen BMW X3 boasts a more refined design, advanced technology and enhanced performance. But will it be enough to entice discerning Kiwi customers? We'll find out soon enough.