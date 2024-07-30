2026 Ford Ranger and Everest: what to expect from the mid-cycle refresh

The popular Ford Ranger ute and Everest SUV are reportedly set for a significant mid-cycle refresh in 2026. This news comes alongside indications of entirely new models potentially emerging by the end of the decade. Here's everything you can expect from the upcoming Ford Ranger and Everest updates.

New Ford Ranger and Everest facelift

The anticipated 2026 facelift, first reported by Australia's Drive, suggests a shorter seven-year lifecycle for the current Ranger, notably less than its predecessor's 11-year run. This move could signal a shift in Ford's strategy within the competitive light commercial vehicle market.

Ford's revamped Ranger and Everest are expected to enter a crowded segment, with new Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, and LDV models also in the pipeline. The timing is interesting, especially with Ford's confirmation of a plug-in hybrid Ranger variant for New Zealand in early 2025.

New platform

Ford F-150

Production schedules hint that the current Ranger, Everest, and related Volkswagen Amarok could cease production outside North America as early as 2029 or 2030. Industry speculation suggests that the next-generation models might share a new global platform with the Ford F-150, further aligning the Ranger with its larger American counterpart.

Notably, the current Ranger is the last to be primarily designed and engineered in Australia. Ford's 2019 announcement of a shift towards a global platform indicates a change in how future models will be developed.

While spy photos of the facelifted models are yet to surface, speculative renderings have emerged, blending elements of the current Ranger with styling cues from the latest F-150. Official design details remain tightly under wraps, however.

Previous iterations of the Ford Ranger underwent two facelifts in 2015 and 2018, incorporating varying degrees of exterior, interior, engine and tech upgrades. We can expect something similar with Ford's forthcoming Ranger and Everest refresh.

Production and availability

If the reports are accurate, the new Ford Ranger ute and Everest SUV will likely arrive in late 2025 at the earliest or sometime in 2026. It will follow the Ranger PHEV that should launch in 2025.

New Zealand will almost certainly be a recipient of these new models, given the strong sales Ford enjoys in the local light commercial segment. Pricing for the refreshed Ranger and Everest has yet to be confirmed and should arrive closer to the launch date.