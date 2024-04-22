2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS unveiled with V8 boost, new tech

Porsche has introduced the latest evolution of its Cayenne range: the 2025 Cayenne GTS models.

These new entries are set to augment the Cayenne lineup with heightened power while bringing a fresh focus on driver-centric design and functionality, maintaining the beloved V8 essence.

Available in both SUV and coupe forms, the new models emphasise performance without compromising on day-to-day usability.

Enhanced V8 performance

At the core of this Cayenne GTS update lies a significantly revamped twin-turbo V8 engine, which now produces 368kW and 660Nm of torque, increases of 30kW and 40Nm over its predecessor, respectively. That's also comfortably above the 324kw/600Nm in the V6 GTS.

This power plant update complements the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission, which has been finetuned for faster response and gear changes, particularly in Sport and Sport Plus modes.

To match this power, the Cayenne GTS introduces a performance-focused suspension setup derived from the Cayenne Turbo GT. This includes a 10mm lower ride height than standard models coupled with an adaptive damper system and enhanced torque vectoring.

This setup purportedly enhances agility and cornering prowess while maintaining a considerable level of ride comfort for everyday driving.

Distinctive GTS Design

Identifiable by its distinct design elements, the Cayenne GTS features a model-specific front fascia with larger air intakes, tinted lights and sporty black and dark bronze accents.

The vehicles ride on 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels finished in anthracite grey, emphasising their performance credentials.

The Sport Design Package, now a standard feature, includes various high-gloss black trim elements that underscore the vehicle's dynamic appearance.

Inside, the Cayenne GTS boasts a cabin replete with Race Tex material, covering everything from the roof liner to the heated GT Sport steering wheel.

Tech advancements

The new Cayenne GTS models benefit from recent tech enhancements across the range. This includes a curved digital instrument cluster and an optional passenger display for a more interactive driving experience.

Other notable standard features include matrix LED headlights, a Bose surround sound audio system and ambient lighting.

Market availability

Scheduled for a US release later this year, the 2025 Cayenne GTS is priced at US$124,900 (around NZ$210k), and the Cayenne GTS Coupe at US$129,500 (around NZ$220k). There's no word yet on a New Zealand release, but we wouldn't lose hope.

In the meantime, Porsche New Zealand still offers a comprehensive Cayenne range, from the base model to the most powerful Cayenne yet: the Turbo E-Hybrid, priced from $309k.