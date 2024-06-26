2025 BMW M5 gets plug-in hybrid power, bound for NZ

BMW has officially revealed the all-new BMW M5, and it's coming to New Zealand later this year.

The 40-year-old M5, BMW’s flagship performance sedan, is renowned for its blend of raw power and luxury.

For the first time, the BMW M5 features an electrified powertrain, transforming into a full-fledged plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) for its seventh generation.

BMW M5 gets PHEV power

The new M Hybrid system, derived from the BMW M Hybrid V8 endurance race car, integrates a 4.4-litre M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine with an electric motor. This combination delivers a healthy 535kW and 1000Nm of torque, promising significantly enhanced performance and efficiency.

The V8 engine alone produces 430kW/750Nm, with the electric motor providing an additional 145kW/280Nm.

Interestingly, the motor’s effective torque increases to 450Nm thanks to a pre-gearing stage, ensuring rapid and smooth power delivery through the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

Performance and efficiency

The next-generation BMW M5’s performance credentials are perhaps just as notable.

The sedan accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 305km/h, courtesy of the standard M Driver’s Package for New Zealand models.

The vehicle also offers an electric-only mode, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 140km/h with a range of 67 to 69km on the WLTP cycle, powered by an 18.6kWh high-voltage battery.

More than that, the new M5 features a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle, both tuned specifically for the hybrid powertrain.

Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers ensures the car maintains optimal contact with the road, enhancing handling and ride comfort.

However, weighing in at a hefty 2445kg, the new M5 is 463kg (24%) heavier than its direct predecessor, due in large part to the weight of the electrified components. Notably, this makes the M5 heavier than even the 2431kg Ford Ranger Raptor.

Distinctive design, advanced tech

Visually, the 2025 BMW M5 boasts a striking and aggressive stance. Its design includes flared wheel arches, a sculptural front apron, and distinctive surfacing around the C-pillar.

The M5’s aesthetic appeal is further enhanced by 20- and 21-inch M light alloy wheels and an embossed ‘M5’ logo on the Hofmeister kink.

Inside, the M5 combines luxury with cutting-edge tech.

The cabin features Merino leather trim, a newly designed flat-bottomed steering wheel and the latest version of BMW’s iDrive system running Operating System 8.5. The BMW Interaction Bar and ambient lighting with M-specific settings, including a Welcome and Goodbye Animation, add to the sophisticated atmosphere

A central control panel offers a range of configurations for the driving experience, including settings for the drive system, transmission, chassis, steering, braking and M xDrive.

Different M Hybrid modes can also be selected, allowing drivers to tailor the car’s performance characteristics to their preferences.

The new BMW M5 is equipped with an array of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Highlights include Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assistant Plus, which provide enhanced safety and convenience.

Local pricing and availability

With the 2025 BMW M5's newly electrified powertrain, improved performance and advanced tech, the vehicle steps into the future while maintaining the core attributes that have made it successful over the past four decades.

Pricing for the new BMW M5 will be announced in July, with deliveries expected to begin in November 2024. The vehicle will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, also in July.

In related news, updated versions of the BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, M2, 3 Series, M3 and X3 are all expected to arrive in the country, either before the end of 2024 or early in 2025, rounding out BMW New Zealand's latest vehicle lineup.