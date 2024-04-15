2024 Morgan Plus Four launches with all-around refinements

Morgan, the renowned British motor car manufacturer, has unveiled a significant update to its iconic Plus Four model.

This latest iteration fuses classic design with modern engineering, introducing a host of enhancements that promise to elevate the driving experience for Morgan enthusiasts everywhere.

German underpinnings

Under the bonnet, the updated Morgan Plus Four features a turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BMW TwinPower engine, which delivers 190kW. This petrol unit appears to be a carryover from the previous model, but it provides reasonable power in a compact and efficient package.

The Plus Four is available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission, with the latter offering increased torque - 400Nm compared to 350Nm in the manual version.

Despite its relatively modest power output, the roadster's performance is anything but. The AT variant accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.8 seconds, with the manual version just a fraction behind at 5.2 seconds, both capping at a top speed of 240km/h.

This impressive acceleration is facilitated by the vehicle’s lightweight construction, with the automatic model weighing a mere 1007kg - slightly less than its manual counterpart.

The 2024 Morgan Plus Four's handling has received meticulous attention. The standard suspension setup includes new spring rates and re-valved dampers, designed to sharpen the roadster's agility.

For those desiring an even more dynamic driving experience, Morgan offers the Dynamic Handling Pack. This package features upgrades such as a rear anti-roll bar and new springs with adjustable damping.

Style updates

Morgan is known for having a pretty rigid design language across its lineup, and that's understandable. The brand's century-old catalogue has carved a distinct identity in the motoring world for a reason.

But bucking tradition slightly, Morgan has updated the Plus Four's aesthetics with a fresher and cleaner look that impressively remains true to its heritage.

The redesign includes larger headlights that integrate the turn signals, eliminating extra fixtures and enhancing the vehicle's sleeker profile.

New cold-formed wings and updated body panels improve the play of light across its surface, subtly altering its visual impact while maintaining its classic appeal.

Inside the cabin, Morgan has significantly enhanced the Plus Four's luxury and functionality.

An upgraded Sennheiser audio system offers better connectivity and sound quality, cleverly integrated into the vehicle’s design. Adjustments to the onboard infotainment display enhance usability, while improved interior lighting adds an extra layer of refinement.

2024 Morgan Plus Four availability

The new Morgan Plus Four is priced starting at £62,500 (around NZ$130,000), with production slated to begin in May 2024.

Morgan New Zealand has yet to announce whether it will bring the 2024 Plus Four to the local market, but a quick look at its website shows the new model featured prominently. We'll have to wait for something more official, however.

“The importance and responsibility when evolving this longstanding nameplate is not lost on the team... We believe that the new features and detail culminate to create a fitting evolution and an immediate impression of a more refined, usable, and quality sports car, yet one that remains playful and fun," said Massimo Fumarola, CEO of Morgan Motor Company.