Should I buy? Range Rover Sport P510e user review

Tested by Arna Evans, manager

What is it?

Range Rover Sport P510e, the brand’s latest premium plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV): 0-100km/h in 5.4 secs, 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol, with a 32kWh battery good for 113km of pure-EV range (charges from a wallbox in 5 hours).

Why are we driving it?

Because a Range Rover is my dream car and I want to see if it lives up to the dream (though even if it doesn’t, it will!).

First impressions, visually and inside?

It’s sexy! I like the strong but sleek exterior. The curves and shape are bold without being too masculine, soft enough to be feminine. I’m 6-2, so I love the height for ease of hopping in and out and how it rises and lowers. Inside, you feel high and safe, but it doesn’t feel overly large. It’s such a luxury feeling, like the mix of leather with the fabric, mixing form and function.

Who do you think would typically buy this car?

At $230-$245,000+, rich people! Aside from that, it would suit almost anyone, from single people, male/female, or those with families.

What do you like about it?

I like how it is quiet and smooth – it’s like driving on a cloud, and super smooth over speed humps. The turning circle is great, thanks partly to the rear steering. It’s powerful and responsive, and the pop-out door handles makes it funny watching people try to get in. I love how the tow bar hides away with a button, that’d save our shins.

I like the design of the lights, the full glass sunroof, super clear Bluetooth and the big touchscreen with navigation. The surround sound system is great with lots of bass: the kids loved singing along.

What could they have done better, in your opinion?

For the price, I’d expect a few more features: maybe rear seat screens and headphones, umbrellas or a chiller area. And the heating-cooling system where you pull the dials out and push them in for heating and cooling of the air or seats was a little too fussy for my liking.

It took me days to find the wireless charging pad for the phone (under the touchpad) and then it was so semi-hidden, I kept leaving my phone in there.

The split-level centre console idea was good with extra storage, but practicality was bad, the USB socket meaning access to either is compromised. And the auto high beam on-off high switch was driving me nuts – even turning it off was complex, with an unconventional spring-loaded on/off switch. I don’t like criticising the car, to be honest, but you asked.

Is it practical for what you would use it for?

Oh yes, for my time with it, was perfect: easy to drive, heaps of space for the three kids and their booster seats, and a big boot. The electronics, like the auto tailgate and the power seats took time to get used to, but as an owner, there’d be plenty to discover. For my lifestyle, it’s more than practical: it’s perfect!

Is it economical?

Yes, I saw just 1.6l/100km in my drive time, mostly on EV power. My daily commute averages around 30km, so for me a PHEV is perfect, and I could easily get 100km+ from the battery.

What did you think of the EV side of it and plugging it in?

Was super simple and easy. We have a home wallbox, so I’d just plug it in at night and from flat to full was around 6-7 hours – even after sports in the morning and going out in the afternoon, a few hours would get it back to 80 per cent/80km of EV again. For anyone not into plugging in an EV or put off, it’s super simple.

Did you notice it switching between petrol and EV?

No, in fact, I didn’t even notice it until I noticed the very subtle dash display, showing the tacho (when it’s using petrol) and the blue bar graph (when it’s on electric). It’s so quiet in either mode; of course there’s plenty of competition with the kids and radio… it was great to just get in and drive, and the EV part is a big petrol saver.

This car has four-wheel steering. Did you notice it working?

Yes, it was so easy and smooth, and just has a tight turning circle so you’re less worried about kerbing those gorgeous wheels.

What other cars should I think about?

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid or BMW xDrive 50e.

Your rating (out of 5)

Almost perfect: 4.5 (the -0.5 is just for the small niggles).

Verdict? Should I buy it?

Absolutely! I love the subtle grandeur. My dream car and even more so now that I’ve driven it. I want it! Can I keep it, please?!