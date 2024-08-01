GWM Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid review: pump up the volume

When it first landed here a few years back the Haval Jolion (as it was known back then, before the GWM bit was added to bring it in line with the wider family) was a pleasant, unassuming small SUV that did what it was supposed to do at an affordable price.

Solid, if unspectacular, the Jolion was available in pure ICE and hybrid forms, with the hybrid conforming to the traditional format of a small ICE engine, a battery and a continuously variable transmission.

GWM HAVAL JOLION ULTRA HYBRID: Engine 1.5-litre petrol four-cylinder hybrid Power 140kW/375Nm Gearbox 2-speed dedicated hybrid drive, FWD Consumption 5.1l/100km Price $40,990.

Now we have a new one which has gained bolder, more handsome looks, as well as a higher quality interior, and sprouted even more tech in terms of the hybrid’s hunt for extra economy.

As opposed to the traditional hybrid of the previous car, the new Jolion is powered by GWMs “Dedicated Hybrid Technology” which is essentially an umbrella term for a mix-and-match collection of petrol engines, electric motors and batteries all tied together with a high-tech “dedicated hybrid transmission”.

In the Jolion’s case a 70kW/125Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol internal combustion engine is teamed with a 115kW/250Nm electric motor and a 1.8kWh lithium-ion battery, with a combined system output of 140kW and 375Nm.

The ICE and electric motor are tied together with a 2-speed robotised transmission that allows the hybrid system to operate in series mode (where the electric motor handles driving the wheels and the ICE operates as a generator) at low speeds and parallel mode (where the petrol engine drives the wheels via a clutch and reduction gear, with assistance from the electric motor) at higher speeds.

It is a considerably more high-tech solution than the previous CVT set up, and the upside is that the Jolion feels very much like an EV to drive, with utterly seamless power delivery at all speeds.

The downside is that when the ICE is acting as a generator at low speeds it does a remarkable impersonation of a CVT…

I quickly came to realise that the Jolion is a car that I genuinely enjoyed driving as long as the stereo was on. Turn it off, however, and it quickly irritated me.

While the Jolion is extremely EV-like, being remarkably smooth and refined in terms of its power delivery, the revs from the engine when it is acting as a generator rise to a groaning crescendo if you give it more than half throttle.

Because the engine is actually rather refined, this is only something you hear, rather than feel by way of any untoward vibrations, so if you drive extremely soberly with very small throttle inputs or simply crank the stereo up (or are hard of hearing), then it is still an impressively smooth and EV-like experience.

In fact, I quickly came to realise that the Jolion is a car that I genuinely enjoyed driving as long as the stereo was on. Turn it off, however, and it quickly irritated me.

This is not just because the admittedly clever and effective hybrid drivetrain has that unfortunate CVT-like effect, but also because of the wide variety of chimes and bongs that the driver assist systems make.

Again, these are all very quiet and refined (and can be turned off), but the fact that most of them would be just as effective using warning lights or haptic feedback, as well as the sheer relentless regularity with which they pipe up, serve to make them supremely irritating.

The Jolion’s interior is made from high quality materials, with significantly better build quality than its already very good predecessor.

But, again, they are so subtle and reserved that they are easily and effectively masked by the stereo. And it doesn’t even have to be all that loud.

Irritating chimes and CVT impersonations aside, the Jolion’s ride quality is every bit as smooth and refined as its power delivery, with a solid and assured feel on the road.

Handling is pretty much what you would expect as well, with a composed nature that will happily take whatever you throw at it up to a well defined limit that is nicely telegraphed by progressive and predictable understeer.

On the inside, the Jolion’s interior is made from high quality materials, with significantly better build quality than its already very good predecessor. As well as looking and feeling good, the interior is also admirably comfortable, with some excellent seats.

In fact, this should genuinely be a glowing review of an impressively refined small SUV that feels like an EV to drive, but with the convenience of a small and frugal ICE engine. And if you leave the stereo on, that is exactly what it is.

I can honestly say I have never written a car review where I have concluded that the car in question is very good as long as you have the stereo turned on, but that is actually the case with the Jolion.

What are the key statistics for the GWM Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid?

The Jolion is powered by a 70kW/125Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol internal combustion engine paired with a 115kW/250Nm electric motor and a 1.8kWh lithium-ion battery to produce a combined system output of 140kW and 375Nm. This is all tied together with a 2-speed robotised transmission that can let the hybrid system to operate in series or parallel modes depending on speed, with either the electric motor or petrol engine driving the wheels directly.

Is the GWM Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid efficient?

The Jolion hybrid has a claimed combined average fuel consumption of 5.1L/100km, which is acheivable if you drive it very gently. However, a more realistic real world expectation would be in the mid-to-high sixes, which is what we saw during our time with it.

Is the GWM Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid good to drive?

The big upside of the Jolion's track transmission and hybrid set up is its absolutely seamless power delivery that feels absolutely EV-like and makes urban driving a smooth and extremely refined experience. The downside is the groaning CVT-like nature that comes from using the petrol engine as a generator at urban speeds, which takes the refined edge off the silky power delivery.

Is the GWM Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid practical?

It's a small SUV, but GWM has packed a big amount of practicality into the package. Boot space of just 255 litres is miserly, but a nice low lip and wide opening make it easily accessible.

What do we like about the GWM Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid?

Super-smooth power delivery provides an EV-like experience, while a high quality interior raise the game above the segment's usual fare.

What don’t we like about the GWM Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid?

All that clever hybrid tech comes together brilliantly well to deliver a smooth and seamless experience, only to have it all sound like a CVT is thrashing away inside it all. Driver alerts, while quiet, are still quite intrusive and irritating.

What kind of person would the GWM Haval Jolion Ultra Hybrid suit?

Anyone who wants a frugal, seriously smooth and refined small SUV, and who likes to have the stereo going all the time. Or is hard of hearing.