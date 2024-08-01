2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT convertible review (and three other C8 models you need to know about)

Same sleek, sensational styling. Same naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 engine in the middle, where it was supposed to be right from the start. And still an American icon that also comes as a factory right-hand drive model.

CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY 3LT CONVERTIBLE: Engine 6.2-litre petrol V8 Power 369kW/637Nm Gearbox: 8-speed automated dual-clutch, RWD 0-100km/h: 3.7 seconds Consumption: 15.1l/100km/h (3P-WLTP) Price: $215,000. Photos / David Linklater

There’s not a huge amount that’s new about the 2024 C8 Corvette Stingray. Certainly nothing mechanical.

There are three new colours (Riptide Blue as seen here, Cacti Green and Sea Wolf Grey), two new alloy wheel options, a “Z51” rear spoiler design and soft-close for the frunk.

Electronics, too. The four standard drive modes continue, including Sport and Track, but the Z Mode (via a separate button on the steering wheel) brings up new animations on the infotainment screen and a series of virtual sliders that allow you to more easily customise individual settings for steering, suspension, traction control, transmission, engine sound and brake feel.

New Z51 spoiler is one of the few ways you can spot the new Corvette (well, and that blue).

All Kiwi C8s have the Z51 Performance Package as standard: Brembo brakes, upgraded suspension and exhaust, tweaked rear axle, limited slip differential, splitters, 19/20in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and heavy duty cooling. So it really can go to the circuit in the weekends, which is why there’s also a performance data recorder for your track adventures.

It's still far from perfect, but also awesome in so many ways and surprisingly practical for a mid-engined rocket.

There's more safety stuff. The Corvette was curiously lacking in driver assists in original C8 form, but this updated model has gained high-beam assist for the lights, forward collision alert with low-speed autonomous braking, lane keep assist, following distance indicator and front pedestrian braking.

Roof up, it's hard to pick the convertible from the coupe (which is also kind of a convertible too).

That brings us to one continuing curiosity. The C8 now has the camera hardware and computer power to run adaptive cruise control, but that’s still not part of the package. You get standard set-speed cruise and that’s it, which seems odd for a car that’s also so well suited to… just cruising.

The convertible doesn’t look much different to the $15k-cheaper coupe, even with the roof off, because the buttresses at the back remain fixed.

It’s a glaring omission, but it probably won’t take too much of the gloss off for potential customers, who will be revelling in the old-school (but new-to-C8) pushrod V8 engine and sheer personality of the Corvette.

Subtle Stingray badge lurking in between those stripes.

The V8 will certainly satisfy muscle-car people: it’s throaty and linear, but can still spin freely up to 6000rpm with real enthusiasm. You would hardly pick the 8-speed as a dual-clutch at low speed; it’s smooth in city driving but still offers those rapid-fire shifts. Aggressive as you want, according to the drive mode.

The roof can even be lowered (16sec) while the car is moving, at up to 50km/h. Or from outside with the key fob.

There’s monstrous grip from the fat rubber and Z51 suspension, but the chassis is still very sophisticated thanks to Magnetic Selective Ride Control and a general sense of engineering integrity; the C8 is the first-ever factory right-hook Corvette and truly aimed at a global audience. It’s as much an enthusiast machine as a US muscle car. But we know all this already, from previous experience with the car.

You can do this on the move, at up to 50km/h. People may be alarmed.

What’s new for us this time around is the convertible. Our previous C8 review in 2022 was the coupe, oddly named because it also has a manually removable roof section that you clip into the boot.

The convertible actually doesn’t look much different to the $15k-cheaper coupe, even with the roof off, because the buttresses at the back remain fixed. But the whole thing is powered, so there’s no need to get out of your seat and it can even be lowered (16sec) while the car is moving, at up to 50km/h. Or from outside with the key fob, although you need to be in the car to raise it again.

Hydraulic front lifter means you can keep this sleek nose looking pristine.

There’s also now power close for the frunk, which seems like a small thing, but it’s a boon. You can release by remote and a quick swipe under the leading edge (no need to touch the physical latch) releases it; then a simple push allows the electric motor to grab it again and gently close. It’s the perfect size for a grocery run.

Which does highlight how truly practical this low-slung mid-engined sports car is. Visibility is pretty good all-round (there’s also a decent camera system) and there’s a front-end lifter that can raise the car 50mm in less than three seconds for tricky driveways, with a GPS memory; although it’s not often needed. Despite the hunkered-down look, the front of the C8 actually offers pretty good clearance.

Cockpit-style cabin. And check out that line of buttons on the left.

No major changes to the cabin, which has a suitable sense of occasion, but also continues with a few ergonomic foibles. The infotainment screen is small in 2024 terms (8in display area), although the OS is clear and there’s wireless phone projection. The enormous row of 14 physical buttons and two rocker switches for climate controls, which acts as a kind of cockpit-divider, looks impressive but the graphics on the controls are pretty hard to read.

What adds relevance to this Corvette C8 revisit is what’s about to come. Launched in 2LT and 3LT models here in 2022, the local Corvette range is being ramped up significantly. So let's meet the rest of the family.

Corvette E-Ray

No specific timing yet, but GMSV has confirmed that “Australia and NZ will be part of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray programme”, with more information promised this year.

It's a hybrid, but still mostly about going fast.

E-Ray brings hybrid power to the C8 and is being touted as the fastest-ever factory car to wear the Corvette badge, with 0-96km/h (60mph) in 2.5 seconds.

Combined power is 488kW, with output split between the rear axle (6.2-litre V8) and an electric motor at the front, making this C8 AWD.

The E-Ray features a special drive mode that can charge the battery as quickly as possible for performance driving, but it can also operate in Stealth mode on electric for up to 8km.

It also picks up some styling elements from the track-focused Z06 model.

Corvette Z06

Speaking of which: the $346,000 Z06 is also heading our way, with the first examples expected before the end of the year.

Z06 has a smaller V8 than the Stingray. But it's way more grunty.

It’s a very different beast to the standard Corvette. It features a naturally aspirated LT6 5.5-litre V8 with an all-new flat-plane crankshaft design, which allows the engine to rev to 8600 rpm, making 475kW/595Nm. It has a shorter final drive ratio and heavily uprated brakes.

A unique Z06-specific suspension tuning is a standard feature, with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (FE6). It wears the largest wheels ever available on a production Corvette, 20-inch forged aluminium ‘Spider’ alloys at the front and 21-inch at the rear.

All Z06s from GMSV will come in coupe 3LZ trim, coupe as standard, which includes lots of carbon fibre trim and GT2 bucket seats.

An optional Z07 Performance Pack is also available, featuring larger brakes with carbon ceramic rotors, carbon fibre aerodynamic elements including air strikes, larger front splitter, front dive planes and carbon fibre high wing spoiler, unique suspension tuning, “ultra-performance” tyres and carbon fibre wheels.

Corvette ZR1

Not currently part of the product plan for NZ, but certainly not off the table given the C8 is now a factory right-hand drive model, is the new ZR1: the most powerful Corvette ever produced by GM.

ZR1 is the closest thing to a Corvette hypercar.

The LT7 5.5-litre V8 (a development of the Z06 engine) makes an incredible 793kW/1121Nm and all elements of the car have been substantially upgraded. An optional ZTK performance package is intended to make the ZR1 the ultimate Corvette track car. Production starts in 2025.