Why your car still has grab handles: the real reason

We've all experienced the tension of clutching the handle above the car door during a nerve-wracking drive.

Commonly known as 'grab handles', these fixtures silently express our unease. Despite modern features like armrests and automatic-lock shoulder seat belts designed to enhance passenger stability, grab handles remain a staple safety feature in most vehicles, excluding the driver's side.

But what purpose do they serve?

Practicality over panic

According to Technology.org, grab handles are intended primarily to assist passengers entering and exiting vehicles.

In larger vehicles, these handles provide essential leverage for hoisting oneself up and lowering oneself safely, preventing awkward jumps.

Conversely, in smaller cars, grab handles offer support to ease the descent onto the pavement. This feature is particularly beneficial for people with disabilities, older adults and pregnant individuals.

Designing for comfort

The significance of grab handles was highlighted during the design of the Mercury Monterey minivan in the early 2000s.

Ford Motor Company engineer Jared Glaspell utilised a pregnancy simulator to better understand how to enhance vehicle comfort for expectant parents.

He noted a greater awareness of the placement of instrument panel controls and the necessity for more grab handles to facilitate getting in and out of the vehicle. This hands-on approach led to a design that prioritised ease of use, with grab handles playing a significant role.

The driver's dilemma

One might wonder why the driver’s door often lacks a grab handle.

Some point out that the steering wheel can double as a makeshift handle, facilitating entry and exit. Moreover, a grab handle above the driver’s door would obstruct the driver’s path and potentially encourage steering with one hand, posing a safety hazard.

In essence, grab handles are not merely relics of the past but are crucial for making car journeys more accessible and comfortable for all passengers.

However, if your passengers seem to cling to these handles for dear life, it might be time to reflect on your driving habits.