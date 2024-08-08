Cities have their motoring highlights: Monaco has F1, Bathurst has Mt Panorama and Invercargill has Transport World. Yes, we just related Monte Carlo to Invercargill. But it's more than Invercargill, as this museum is arguably the country's best automotive collection and museum. Staggering is one word.

Having recently ventured to the southern city for a race weekend in our DRIVEN MX-5, we allocated a bit of spare time to what we've been told is the jewel in the crown of Invercargill highlights. And part of the triple motoring treat in the area, including the Classic Motorcycle Mecca, and the E Hayes Motorworks Collection - featuring Burt Munro's Indian - and largest of them all, Transport World, an homage and continuation of transport magnate Bill Richardson’s dream and legacy, which covers a massive suburban block with a world-class showcase.

Grille Cafe, well worth a visit before museum opening time (or during)

With transport being the operative word, there is a large focus on trucks and road transport, but there's a whole host of side alleys and collections - even a classic themed cafe, the Grille Cafe, packed with motoring memorabilia and themed rooms, and worth a visit to settle in and absorb the atmosphere in readiness for the main collection.

Opening in 2015, with a map in hand with a helpful suggested walking route, six key rooms offer plenty to see, following a chronological path of motoring history, with semi-hidden walkways, mezzanines with mini displays, working offices for staff, and even themed bathrooms and toilets, which you're encouraged/reminded to visit upon check-in.

Themed bathrooms highlight the attention to detail

One tip: if possible, go with a female friend/partner, or at least knock, as some bathroom themes are different between genders. And there’s enough for even the non-car enthusiast to enjoy anyway, with Kiwiana and plenty of modern history pieces relating to Invercargill and NZ history as a whole.

There's even a cinema showing a range of NZ movies (including The World’s Fastest Indian, of course), replicated offices, a collection of the Richardson family belongings, including things like magazines with the moon landing, and Prince Charles and Diana's newborn baby, Prince William, along with automotive collections everywhere grouped all over.

The cinema theatre, with movies running

From branded collections - Castrol, Shell, Mobil et al - to fuel pumps, garage signs and even non-car specific pieces like an entire room devoted to McDonald's, including a full-size Filet-o-Fish car, and almost every Happy Meal-style toy.

The vehicle collection is super impressive and continues Bill's passion since his passing in 2005, maintaining his dream of by presenting his collection by daughter Jocelyn O'Donnell. Joc even gets her own section, highlighting her love of VWs, with everything from VW Bugs to a Kombi ambulance and a VW-themed pool table.

The McDonald's section is a mini-museum by its own right





There's a kids' room, an ambulance, a police section with small gaol, mocked-up 4 Square facade with classic products in the window, even a Cadbury room devoted to the now-closed Dunedin factory.

There's a section devoted to the iconic movie Goodbye Pork Pie, and Bill's own pride and joy, a restored 1940 Dodge Airflow Texaco tanker, one of the first vehicles to greet guests.

As the biggest private automotive collection of its kind in the world with more than 300 classic vehicles, a recent addition is the Japanese collection, with a collection of rotary Mazdas and all models of the modern Nissan Skyline/GT-R.

Bill Richardson Transport World is a must-see for anyone remotely interested in cars. Put aside at least 2-3 hours to properly absorb all it has to offer, it's an incredible place - and, naturally, an exit through the gift shop is itself a small adventure.

Contact: www.transportworld.co.nz