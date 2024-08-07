Toyota's robot car retrievers return to Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics have given us much to talk about, but only the most fervent petrolheads will notice some zippy little vehicles darting across the field in some events.

These aren't your average remote-controlled cars, and they're not toys, either – they're Toyota's autonomous field support robots, designed to make equipment retrieval at the Olympics a breeze.

How do they work?

These clever robots are the result of Toyota's innovative engineering. Toyota is an official parter of the games, and they supply full-size EVs as well as these tiny electric helpers. The bZ4x-inspired robot cars work hand-in-hand with human staff to fetch and return the javelins, hammers, shotputs and discuses that athletes hurl during competition.

Once an athlete has thrown, an Olympics staff member collects the equipment and loads it onto the robot. The robot then uses its built-in cameras and sensors to safely navigate the field and deliver the equipment back to the designated drop-off zone.

These robots apparently bring real benefits to the games by significantly speeding up equipment retrieval and keeping the events running smoothly. With an automated process, fewer staff are required on the field, freeing up resources for other crucial tasks.

Not their first rodeo

While these robots might be new to some viewers, some will recognise them from previous Olympic Games. They've been around for a few years now, and each time they sport a new look. They're not just limited to track and field either – they're also being used in rugby.

And while we got the Toyota bZ4X this year, previous events also made use of these ingenious cars. The 2020 edition in Tokyo, for example, also featured Toyota-built robots. Further in the past, the 2012 Olympics featured a charming Suzuki Swift retriever bot.

With the games heading to Los Angeles in 2028, we're curious to see what type of RC car we're getting that year. Perhaps Tesla could step in with its Cybertruck? We'll see in four years.