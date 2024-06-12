Toyota unveils low emissions showcase at Fieldays 2024

Toyota New Zealand is presenting a strikingly sustainable exhibit at this year’s Fieldays, highlighting its commitment to a range of mobility solutions and low-emission powertrains.

The showcase, held from June 12 to 15, 2024, at Mystery Creek, exemplifies Toyota’s innovative approach to clean energy.

Hydrogen-powered display

The centrepiece of Toyota’s display is a hydrogen generator that powers the site. Developed in collaboration with a European tech firm, this generator operates silently within the tent, emitting only a few drops of warm water.

It utilises a fuel cell akin to the power unit in the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai, highlighting Toyota’s dedication to hydrogen as a viable clean energy source for future technological advancements.

Leading the way

Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand CEO, emphasises the company’s extensive range of electrified powertrains, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and other hybrid technologies.

Toyota NZ says over 80 per cent of its vehicle range is now electrified, reflecting its mission to offer diverse and sustainable options for local consumers.

“Using the hydrogen generator demonstrates our focus on hydrogen as a genuine clean energy alternative for future innovation and technology beyond cars,” states Lala.

New models, lower emissions

This year’s Fieldays also features the debut of the new Hilux hybrid and the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, both equipped with lower-emission powertrains.

While these models still emit more than the average passenger car, Toyota is taking steps to mitigate this. The company has capped Hilux sales at 30 per cent of its total annual vehicle sales to support the transition to a lower carbon economy.

“We are able to offer vehicles like the Hilux hybrid and the Land Cruiser Prado due to the lower emission performance of our broader range of models,” Lala explains. “Limiting sales of higher-emitting vehicles will help support the transition to a lower carbon economy.”

Despite market fluctuations, Toyota reports robust demand for its products, particularly hybrid models. The company says it remains committed to providing a "unique purchase experience" through its network of 90 Toyota Stores nationwide.