Toyota showcases Crown EV and batteries with 1500km range

Toyota has had a rough go in the electric vehicle (EV) race, falling behind competitors in China and the United States. But the Japanese automaker isn't down for the count.

During its recent “Let’s Change the Future of Cars” technical workshop in Japan, Toyota showed its critics some of the things it has up its sleeve, including an all-electric Crown.

It starts with the brand's next generation of electrified vehicles, which will allegedly be significantly more advanced when they arrive beginning in 2026. These models will use a collection of battery packs, giving way to more consumer options.

At the low-end, budget-conscious EV buyers will have to settle for bipolar lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. This option will give buyers a 20% boost in range over the current bZ4X, which has a cruising range of 615km. Meanwhile, a performance battery is also in the works, offering up to 1,000km of range.

Perhaps the most ridiculous yet welcome development from Toyota is its upcoming solid state battery technology, which promises - get this - up to 1500km of range. The 1200-km version will come first in 2027 or 2028, but still a whopping figure to hear in 2023.

All that range won't just come from high-spec batteries, however. Toyota is also preparing on aerodynamic drag reduction technology, which it says is "based on rocket hypersonic aerodynamics."

We reckon the combination of advanced battery packs and never-before-seen aerodynamic designs would lend itself well to futuristic-looking vehicles from Toyota. The first of them has been previewed, as the company also showed a prototype of the Crown EV during the event. Its release date is currently unknown.