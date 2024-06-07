Toyota NZ to launch all-new Land Cruiser Prado at Fieldays: full pricing revealed

Toyota New Zealand has revealed pricing for its eagerly awaited all-new Land Cruiser Prado, ahead of the model's first public outing at Fieldays (June 12-15).



Adventure model more off-roady, with extra chassis tech. And a white roof.

The model's first proper redesign in 15 years is a big step up from the outgoing version, but then it's also taken a big step up in price. The outgoing model was $73k-$92k; the new one opens at $83,990 for the GXL, working up through the $93,990 VX and $105,990 for the VX Limited.

There's also a new Prado Adventure model at $103,990 or $104,990 for a two-tone finished (as pictured). Adventure is even more focused on off-roading, with a rear differential lock and stabiliser disconnect mechanism.

All Prados are 7-seaters and all are powered by Toyota's new 48-volt mild hybrid 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, also featured in the latest Hilux (which will also be featured at Fieldays).

Prado now starts at a heady $84k and runs into six figures. But look at it.

The example on display is a pre-production vehicle. Prado will be arriving for test drives from August and customer deliveries, for which orders are now open, will start in October.

“The new Prado’s rugged style has officially gone back to its roots," says Andrew Davis, Toyota NZ vice president mobility group. "It holds its own as a genuine, high-quality off-roader, with the benefit of modern technology, improved performance, and is the first Land Cruiser to transition to a hybrid powertrain featuring a 48v hybrid system matched to a 2.8-litre diesel engine."

Alongside the new Prado and Hilux hybrid will be the latest Land Cruiser 70, Land Cruiser 300, RAV4 Adventure, and Corolla Cross.

The Toyota Fieldays site will also be powered by hydrogen once again. In partnership with a European technology company, Toyota has developed a hydrogen-powered generator using a fuel cell similar to the power unit inside the Mirai car.

The EODev GEH2 will be inside the tent, providing silent power to the stand. Its only emissions are drops drops of warm water.

